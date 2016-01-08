​Sofa Beds Trends of 2016

The modern style is dominated by clean straight lines, metal and minimalism. The colour palate is dominated by neutral colours with splashes of bright colour used in strategic positions. This black and white sofa is a great example of a sofa that would be found in a modern designed house. It uses the neutral palate boldly in the design on the side of the sofa. The rest of the sofa reflects these colours. Historically sofa beds were large and bulky due to the size of the bed underneath. This sofa bed reflects the modern advances in sofa bed technologies. This full size bed can fit neatly into this stylish modern sofa, without effecting the straight lines so important to modern designs. This piece would be a great addition to a large modern apartment or house. This design is made by Gamamobel of Spain.

Sofa beds are a great way to provide a comfortable sleep for guests when they are visiting. They can act as a stylish sofa for the majority of the time, then magically transform into a bed when the need arises. Sofa beds had a reputation of being hard and uncomfortable, and looking like a sofa bed. With the improved sofa bed technologies sofa beds have come a long way. They are now not only comfortable to sleep on, but when in a sofa form can hardly be recognised as a sofa bed. Recent sofa bed designs have revealed a whole new generation of stunning designs. These are just a few designs for 2016, for more bed ideas see EclecticBeds.