​Sofa Beds Trends of 2016

If you have many friends or family from out of town, chances are you will have many visitors. These visitors may need somewhere to stay when they visit. If you have a small house or an apartment you may not have a guest room. This could means they will have to sleep on the couch. But what if this couch was also a bed. Sofa beds are not a new idea. They have been around for over a hundred years. They can have the reputation of being hard and uncomfortable. This is not surprising as they are not a fully functional bed, but a thin mattress trapped under a sofa for much of their life. In recent years sofa bed technology has improved dramatically. Sofa bed frames have become stronger and the mattresses are thicker and more comfortable. The improvements have not been restricted to their functionality, the new sofa bed designs have improved dramatically too. There are many new stylish sofa beds on the market in 2016. Homify has picked the best ones for inspiration.
The previous generation of sofa beds had a reputation for being hard and uncomfortable. This was the case when they were being used as a sofa or as a bed. The new generation of sofa beds have improved dramatically. They have been remodelled with comfort as well as functionality in mind. These improvements have also included design improvements, and there are some amazing new designs out there. There are sofa bed designs to suit every living space. This amazing sofa bed is a great example. No one would guess that this super stylish comfortable sofa is also a bed. The deep pink colour is stunning and brings a warmth and vibrancy to a room. The wide armrests and extra neck supports bring to mind a very comfortable and cosy seat. Enjoy watching a movie on this sofa, then afterward enjoy a peaceful slumber in the bed underneath.
Vintage or retro designs have become very popular in recent years. This may be due to a resurgence in interest in older designs that were last popular in our childhoods. This renewed interest has inspired some amazing designs into the sofa bed market for 2016. These designs use the fabric, style and designs of the 1970’s, 1980’s and 1990’s. This sofa bed is one of these fantastic retro designs. It takes inspiration from the 1970’s for its design and the 1990’s for Its bold black colour. The buttoned back cushions bring to mind a couple of lego blocks. It is a simple yet stunning design. This piece would be a wonderful addition to any modern or minimalist living space. This fantastic sofa bed was made by TheStorage Bed in the United Kingdom.
Sofa beds are essentially beds that can also be converted into a sofa. In their bed form they can be as large as a full sized double bed. This means that in their sofa form they will be considerably larger than a normal sofa. This is an important consideration to make when choosing a sofa bed for your house. It is important that the sofa you choose will fit into the space you desire to have it and that there is enough space for it to be used in its full bed form. This impressive sofa bed is a wonderful design for the 2016 range. It consists of neutral shades of black and brown, making it a great addition to any minimalist designed living space. Match it with similar coloured items to make it blend in to a design.
Industrial style designs have been gaining popularity in recent years. They are characterised by the raw, unfinished look. These designs often display the building materials that most designs try to conceal. This could include brickwork, pipes or electrical work. Furniture in an industrial design often provides a contrast to the harsh, raw building elements, bringing a softness and splash of colour. This bold sofa bed would add a wonderful contrast to to any industrial style design. It is a simple design without armrests or additional head support cushions. The two tone dark grey and orange colour scheme is daring and bold. This piece may not be the ideal choice for many people, however place it next to the raw, unfinished surfaces of an industrial design and it would be the centerpiece of the design.
When sofa beds first began appearing in major stores they were very functional, but not always the most attractive design. It was often obvious that they were not normal sofas. It was also clear that when used as a bed, they were not normal beds. This created a downturn in the popularity of sofa beds for quite some time. It is only in recent times that sofa bed designs have improved. Modern sofa beds are often indistinguishable from a normal sofa. This sofa bed is one such example. As a sofa you would not guess it was a sofa bed. When it is opened out into the bed form, it forms a wonderfully inviting bed. This sofa bed is a stunning design. The modern style fits with its modern designed space perfectly, reflecting the colour palate and furnishings completely.
The modern style is dominated by clean straight lines, metal and minimalism. The colour palate is dominated by neutral colours with splashes of bright colour used in strategic positions. This black and white sofa is a great example of a sofa that would be found in a modern designed house. It uses the neutral palate boldly in the design on the side of the sofa. The rest of the sofa reflects these colours. Historically sofa beds were large and bulky due to the size of the bed underneath. This sofa bed reflects the modern advances in sofa bed technologies. This full size bed can fit neatly into this stylish modern sofa, without effecting the straight lines so important to modern designs. This piece would be a great addition to a large modern apartment or house. This design is made by Gamamobel of Spain.
Sofa beds are a great way to provide a comfortable sleep for guests when they are visiting. They can act as a stylish sofa for the majority of the time, then magically transform into a bed when the need arises. Sofa beds had a reputation of being hard and uncomfortable, and looking like a sofa bed. With the improved sofa bed technologies sofa beds have come a long way. They are now not only comfortable to sleep on, but when in a sofa form can hardly be recognised as a sofa bed. Recent sofa bed designs have revealed a whole new generation of stunning designs. These are just a few designs for 2016, for more bed ideas see EclecticBeds.