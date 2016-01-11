This is how you fight winter blues at home

Winters are here and there is a nip in the air in most places in India. Some are perhaps enjoying the first chill of winter or even the first snow. As the cold seeps into the air, so do winter blues in our home. Everyone starts feeling a little slower, lazier and perhaps a little down too. But winter needn't suck out the joy this festive season. Here are some ideas to fight winter blues at home and enjoy the end of this year.
To change the blue mood of a chilly winter night light up the house. But direct lighting is boring and limited. So opt for some indirect lighting in the form of multliple lights on the ceiling or floor or above paintings and beams and drive away the drabness of winter with a de'light'ful room. Check out these 6 great ideas for Indirect lighting
Winters are not just a season of cold and snow, but a season of mellow beauty. And light colours bring out this subtle beauty best. Add a dash of cream or blush or beige in your home in the form of sofa covers or bedspread or even upholstery for dining room chairs. But to ensure this mellowness doesn't end up looking bland add a dash of a bright colour in the form of bright coloured cushions, pillows or poufs.
Winters are also a time when working through a chilly cold day just drains us and makes us feel bogged down. While hitting the bed one wants a warm and comfy haven. Cosy fabrics like soft cotton bedsheets, woolen quilts and crochet pillows can make one's bed such a cosy haven where one can recede into from the cold weariness of the day.
Scented candles are another great way to drive away winter blues. Smell is a powerful trigger for memories and good scent is also a quick way to change one's mood. A bunch of beautiful scented candles like these curated by DECORUM are the quickest way to go from gloomy to happy. These Bergamot & Patchouli candles are another good choice to to feel more relaxed this winter.
It is believed that those feeling gloomy or sad should get a pet or spend more time with people. But if that is not possible one can always bring home some plants. Having plants around is like having any other living thing around and taking care of them can uplift one's mood. Additionally certain indoor plants can purify the air and some like Tulsi have medicinal properties that help fight cough and cold during winters.
Getting up in the morning and stepping on a cold floor is loath to anyone during winters. Even if one wears shoes around the house, just those few seconds of stepping on a cold floor while getting up from the sofa or bed can spoil one's mood. A good way to avoid this is to carpet one's home in the winters. If carpeting the entire house seems difficult place rugs in front of the sofa and around the bed and study.