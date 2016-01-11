This is how you fight winter blues at home

Winters are here and there is a nip in the air in most places in India. Some are perhaps enjoying the first chill of winter or even the first snow. As the cold seeps into the air, so do winter blues in our home. Everyone starts feeling a little slower, lazier and perhaps a little down too. But winter needn't suck out the joy this festive season. Here are some ideas to fight winter blues at home and enjoy the end of this year.