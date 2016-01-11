While lighting a home one often just thinks about indoors and forgets about the outdoors. But how well lit a home is from the outside affects its beauty and vibe just as much as it's indoor lighting. Outdoor lights needn't be boring old lamps at the gate and tube lights in balconies. Bad lighting makes one almost not want to step out. Here are 6 wonderful outdoor lighting ideas that will ensure that you feel like spending as much time in your garden or porch as you do indoors at home.
A porch is a partly covered and partly open area in front or side of a home. In a traditional Indian home this area is often left neglected or fitted with boring tube lights. Break out of the mold and opt for some interesting yellow lights in the porch. Don't go for big blinding lamps. Instead choose small lights fitted into the base of pillars, stairs or even an open area to create an interesting effect with indirect lighting.
Balconies too like porches are a place people love to lounge in and enjoy a quiet evening. A bright light here can disrupt a peaceful evening. Thus opt for indirect lighting here. Be it on the walls or the floor, use indirect lighting like in the balcony here designed by SHROFFLEÓN to create a more romantic mood.
Lights can be used innovatively in the garden too. Garden lights needn't be big ugly lamps placed at regular intervals. Tiny lights can be incorporated into a green garden wall like here, or indirect lights can be strateigically placed amidst creepers and ivies to create a more mysterious effect.
Another great way to light up an outdoor area is to light up the trees or plants there. Be it an open patio or a small backyard, lit up trees make an outdoor space look more inviting and if the trees are well maintained they can make the space look more beautiful too. Lighting up the trees will provide ample light to sit and have a nice chat in an outdoor space.
And if we are talking about outdoors how can we forget the ground? Ground lighting, be it crystal balls like the one's here designed by MOONLIGHT INTERNATIONAL GMBH that can be used throughout the perimeter of a garden or more subtle smaller lights that can be embedded into the ground, can be used to properly light up an outdoor space. With effective ground lighting any garden or patio will be ready for a party.
Lastly don't forget to light up the entrance of your home. From exquisite tall glass lamps, to ethnic metal statue like lamps, various kinds of lights can be used to make one's entrance a grand one. Be it subtle lighting with lamps leading up to the door like here or a more indirect wall lighting around the main door, entrance lighting is very important as it helps to make a good first impression.