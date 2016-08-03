6 great ideas for indirect lighting in your home

From Indian Vaastu Shastra to Chinese Feng Shui, every culture believes that lighting plays a very important role in a home. But when one thinks of lighting too often one gets limited by direct lighting sources like chandeliers and lamp fittings on the wall. Indirect lighting can also play an important part in changing the mood of a room. Be it wall lights or floors lights, LED lights on the ceiling or blinking lights in the garden, here are 6 great ideas for indirect lighting in a home.
If one can light up the walls and ceiling, why not the floor? A single beam of light on the floor like here, or a bed lit up from beneath or even LED lights peppered on a wooden floor can create interesting mood lighting in a room.
Lighting up the ceiling is a great way to introduce indirect light in a room. One rarely looks up or notices a ceiling, but lighting it up will definitely brighten up the room without people noticing it immediately. If however one opts to use wooden beams and create a false second ceiling and light it up like here, the ceiling may become more eye catching than the room.
Wall lights too can brighten up any room. And here we are not talking about boring old lamp fittings on the walls, but unique lighting on the walls like this funkily lit OK sign designed by STUDIO RO+CA. From little Christmas lights on the wall to alpha-numeric lit up symbols, from photographs lit from below to backlit sofas, many things can be used to create interesting indirect lighting. Here's a more traditional example of wall lighting with lights above paintings and beams.
Another unique way to introduce indirect light in a room is to light up the shelves on which books or souvenirs are kept. This way the items on the shelves look more eye catching and the room too looks overall much brighter.
Using plexiglass lights is another fun way to incorporate some indirect lighting in a room. Be it a plexiglass wall behind a bed or sofa that can be backlit, or a plexiglass book-holder like the one here which emanates both a groovy retro glow at night as well as is a functional place to keep books by day, plexiglass lighting is definitely one of the most interesting ways to introduce indirect light in a room.
While using indirect lighting why just stay inside the home? Even a garden or patio can be lit up with unusual indirect lights. Lighting up the grooves in the corner of a patio is a good way to indirectly light up an outdoor space at home. One can even fit lights into the ground or insert small lights into a pathway to light up a garden. Check out these 6 wonderful outdoor lighting ideas.