6 great ideas for indirect lighting in your home

Wall lights too can brighten up any room. And here we are not talking about boring old lamp fittings on the walls, but unique lighting on the walls like this funkily lit OK sign designed by STUDIO RO+CA. From little Christmas lights on the wall to alpha-numeric lit up symbols, from photographs lit from below to backlit sofas, many things can be used to create interesting indirect lighting. Here's a more traditional example of wall lighting with lights above paintings and beams.