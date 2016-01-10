How to create your own interior style

Finally, never imitate. Always be yourself. If you try to fake it, it will come through and your interior decor style won't fit in with you. Unlike a dress that you don't like which you can give away, your home is something you can't change overnight. Thus always design and decorate your home in keeping with your personality, with a few experiments here and there. Be it rustic like this kitchen or classic like this stairway, let yourself shine through. If you are looking for a new dining table, here are some tips to pick out a new dining table for your home.