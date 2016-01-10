A parquet derived from the Old French 'parchet' is a wooden floor made of geometric pieces, or long strips of wood or faux wood. Parquet flooring was made famous by Louis XIV of France who replaced all his marble floors with parquet in Versailles in the early 17th century. After hundreds of years it is still something that makes a home look fashionable. Today parquet flooring is not just limited to hardwood floors like the olden days and parquetry has acquired a whole new dimension. Here are 6 ideas for a parquet floor for your home.