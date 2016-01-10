Need a new dining table? Keep these things in mind

As our lives are getting busier, families spend less and less time together. But dinner is still a meal that most Indian families spend together. People may be out for work or at school or running chores throughout the day but at dinner time they come together to share a meal. Hence the dining table is a very important piece of furniture in a home. It should be comfortable, with the right amount of seating and the perfect place for a family to unwind after a long day. So if you need a new dining table here are 6 things you should keep in mind.