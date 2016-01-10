Need a new dining table? Keep these things in mind

As our lives are getting busier, families spend less and less time together. But dinner is still a meal that most Indian families spend together. People may be out for work or at school or running chores throughout the day but at dinner time they come together to share a meal. Hence the dining table is a very important piece of furniture in a home. It should be comfortable, with the right amount of seating and the perfect place for a family to unwind after a long day. So if you need a new dining table here are 6 things you should keep in mind.
The first and most important thing to consider is the size of the room where the dining table will be placed. If the room is big enough one can opt for a 6 or 8 seater dining table made of sturdy wood. While if the room is small, a four seater round or square table in a lighter material like plastic or glass maybe the way to go as a heavy wooden table may overpower a small space and make it look cramped.
The next thing to consider is the seating space of the dining table which will be based on the number of people in the family. Is it a small family of three or four? Then a modern dining table like the one here designed by HOLACASA maybe the way to go. Or is it a table for two? In which case a romantic round wooden dining table may be the perfect pick. Or is it for a big family who need not just a big table and chairs but perhaps even a bench.
Different room shapes too affect the choice of dining table. Thus a square table is best suited for a square room. Contrary to general opinion it is actually difficult to arrange furniture in a square room and opting for a square dining table will simplify things as it will fit in with the square shape of the room.
Similarly a long rectangular dining table is better suited for a rectangular narrow room. If the dining space is very narrow then the rectangular dining table should be place right in the center so as to optimise space, if the dining area is rectangular but a little wider one can choose to keep it slightly off centre like here or even entirely to one side with a bench.
A round dining table is perfect for a small space. Thus a small round dining table like the one here is perfect for a compact space. Another great thing about round dining tables is that they are perfect for a dining room of any shape. A round table offsets the geometrical symmetry of a square room, while it also fits in the centre of a round room too.
Lastly keep in mind the material and colour of the dining table. Opting for a dining table in a lighter material like wrought iron or plastic in a daintier style helps a small dining space look more spacious. While heavy wooden or marble dining tables take too much space and make a dining area look smaller. Plastic and glass are darker colours, are easier to clean and maintain, while wood and metal and lighter colours are more difficult to maintain. Bright colours liven up a space, while dark colours like the black dining table here bring in more sobriety.