Dress your windows to match your personality

External blinds are blinds made of fabric that drape the window from outside and can be rolled up using a mechanical or electronic device. It is particularly well suited for modern homes with sliding glass doors and windows on all sides like this one here or even homes with big French windows like this one.

If you would like to explore some more options of window coverings, here is an ideabook on 5 unusually designed homes for those who want to experiment with the architecture of their home.