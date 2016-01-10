A window is a peek into a home. But scorching sun and dreary rain mean we have to dress up these windows and cool the house in a hot and humid country like India. Also thanks to nosey neighbours and peeping toms in India you can't even dream of living in a home with uncovered windows. But just because the windows have to be covered doesn't mean they have to be draped in boring monochromatic curtains. Here are 6 innovative ways to dress your windows to match your personality and taste.
Vertical blinds instead of being lifted and lowered like horizontal blinds are drawn to one side and work great on sliding windows. Vertical blinds are available in the market in various materials, but a patterned vertical blind made of fabric or plastic like the one here is perfect for livening up a boring old window. Those who have a simpler style can opt for traditional Vertical blinds like this one.
Venetian blinds are a type of window covering made of basic blinds that are slatted close to each other horizontally and can be lifted up by pulling a cord made of cloth. Venetian blinds can be made of wood, bamboo, plastic or even metal. The wooden and bamboo blinds are more environment friendly and a wooden blind like the one here can help keep a room cooler as well as look beautiful in a natural way.
A woven Roman shade is very effective in blocking out sunlight and keeping the room cool. It also adds a rustic charm to the windows it covers. Instead of parallel horizontal slats, Roman shades are made of a fabric that effectively blacks out light from outside, but they also trap moisture, therefore they aren't suited for bathrooms. A Roman shade like this one designed by LOUVERLINE BLINDS can dress up any window in style.
If you still want to go for curtains or drapes opt for livelier curtains made of a light material like cotton or chiffon. Also pick out colourful floral or intricate patterns like the one's here designed by INDES FUGGERHAUS TEXTIL GMBH. Instead of opting for an entirely red, blue or green curtain which may overpower a window and room, opting for curtains with colourful patterns on a white or cream base will help to brighten up the windows without making them look garish.
Another good way to dress up a window and block out sunlight is to use shutters. A window shutter is a solid window covering usually made of wood that has a frame of vertical stiles and horizontal rails. You can opt for external window shutters or internal window shutters which act as a second window from inside. Wooden shutters painted white have a classic beauty about them and suit a home with a classic style.
External blinds are blinds made of fabric that drape the window from outside and can be rolled up using a mechanical or electronic device. It is particularly well suited for modern homes with sliding glass doors and windows on all sides like this one here or even homes with big French windows like this one.
