Making the most of your compact kitchen

As much as one dreams of a big spacious kitchen, it is just not feasible in urban homes. A compact kitchen is the stark reality in most modern city homes. But just because one has to opt for a smaller kitchen area doesn't mean one has to cut corners in other aspects of the kitchen too. A small kitchen can still be utilised to meet all of one needs and also be interesting. Here are 6 ways to make the most of your compact kitchen.
Just because a kitchen is small doesn't mean one can't have ample storage space. Opt for a modular kitchen and compact storage options. Not just the space below the kitchen, but the space above it too can be utilised effectively. Compact modular cabinets will provide more storage ideas in a limited space and help keep the kitchen neat.
The best way to liven up a tiny space is to paint it in a bright shade. This bright blue kitchen designed by CRISTIANE LOCATELLI ARQUITETOS & ASSOCIADOS is a perfect example of how a bright colour can work wonders in a small space. Why just colour the walls you can colour the ceiling too for a more vivid effect. Colours can also be used in a contrasting way with white in in a compact kitchen to make it look bigger. Like this white kitchen with a touch of wine red.
Want a kitchen island? And a breakfast table? And obviously a stove with a chimney too? And all this in a compact kitchen? The answer is multifunctional furniture. The kitchen island here is fitted with a stove with a chimney on top, has little space on the counter top for chopping vegetables and also has a wooden extension which acts like a breakfast table for two. Furniture like this multifunctional kitchen island can allow one to have much more in a tiny kitchen.
A compact kitchen tends to look even smaller if it is crowded. A good way to avoid this is to opt for a minimal style kitchen like this one designed by JOSÉ TIAGO ROSA. Heavy wooden cabinets and darker colours make a kitchen look small. While a self contained design in a light colour with in built appliances can make even the smallest of kitchens look nicer.
Another way to make the most of a compact kitchen is to opt for modern compact appliances. Nowadays one gets everything from stove top's that can be inbuilt into the kitchen counter top to OTG's and fridges that can fit in with the cabinets. Also appliances can be used in a way that they don't disrupt the storage area, like the chimney here is placed in such a way that the shelves on top run through it.
Finally add some interesting fittings and fixtures to liven up a tiny kitchen. Be it LED lights on the ceiling and Mediterranean tiles like in the kitchen here. Or a funky brass sink or hooks, even the tiniest of fixtures can change the look and feel of a compact kitchen. Here are some colourful compact kitchens for Indian homes.