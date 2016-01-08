Plan Your Kitchen in 6 Easy Steps

One of the most important accessories in the kitchen would have to be the coffee machine. The coffee machine has in recent times gone from being a sought after item to a necessary item. There are many varieties of coffee machine available today, from the stove top and the French press to the fully automated espresso machine, like this one. This machine is made by Franke of Germany from a Swiss design. This machine is a marvel of technology. The LED screen allows you to place your order, requesting size, type of coffee and any additions such as flavourings. This is then fed into the machine, which quickly makes your coffee. It is an amazing machine and a wonderful addition to any kitchen. This would certainly be the hero of any new kitchen design.

Kitchen designs can quickly become outdated. The prospect of updating an old and outdated kitchen can sometime seem daunting. This need not be the case. These 6 simple steps have outlined how creating a new kitchen design can be challenging, but also very fun and a little bit exciting. When designing a new kitchen consider how it will be used and who will be using it. Once these considerations have been made, you can have a bit of fun with the design. Don’t be afraid to use colour and unusual designs. For more inspiration visit the profile of -TotoKitchen Design Studio