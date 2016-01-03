Keep Your Beach Home in Shape

Whether renovating a beach house or building an entirely new one, it is important to ensure that the essence of sea is imprinted in each and every room of the house. When thinking about beaches, fun, serenity, relaxation, sun, sultry climate, sands and clear blue water and sky, are the things that come to the mind. The beach house décor must be infused with the spirit of all these. However, overdoing the seaside motifs and colours may actually look tasteless. Instead, balancing the décor with the tranquility is important. Simple, subtle and breezy is the key. From neutral shades to easy to clean floors, from minimalist designs to well placed accessories, here are some of the greatest beach apartment design ideas.
The sand and salt can damage the hardwood flooring of the beach house. Therefore it is important to prevent it from entering inside as much as possible. The rough texture of the salt and sand can easily scratch the flooring, thereby spoiling its finish. There are things that can be done to prevent salt and sand to destroy the finish of the flooring. Placing a heavy yet stylish mat right outside the door will absorb most of the salt and sand from the shoes and sandals. A trendy shoe bag can be kept outside, or right next to the front door, for people to keep their shoes off the floor. Additionally, it is advisable to install an outdoor shower for guests to wash away the salty water before entering the house.
One of the important elements to design a beach apartment is to give a considerable amount of thought on the flooring. The flooring of a house gets dirty quickly. Usinga carpet is probably the worst flooring idea for beach houses. It becomes very difficult to dust away all the sand particles from it. Instead, choose flooring that are easy to clean and wash. There are a number of flooring materials that can be used. The three factors to consider are durability, easy cleaning, and moisture resistance. Vinyl, ceramic tiles and laminate are all good options when it comes to easy cleaning. Ceramic and laminate are also pretty durable and can live longer. Vinyl and laminate are good options to prevent the moisture due to the humid condition of the beach area.
Beach house is all about sunshine and cool breeze of sea air. For beach house decorating, good ventilation is as important as the colours of walls. Closed and compact rooms may not serve the desired purpose. An open space facing the sea, will add to the calmness. If there are too many walls, some of them can be removed to create more open space. This will not only ensure that proper sunlight and air is coming inside the house, it will also be a soothing view. Placing a few comforting couches and blonde wooden chairs in the area will make it a good place to relax. Interior ventilation is also important in beach apartments. In the hot and humid weather of the area, moisture seeping in walls and deteriorating it could be quite common. A properly ventilated house will ensure that the air inside the house remains dry and well circulated.
When someone thinks of beaches, bright flowery and vivid colours are the first thing they imagine. However, to design beach apartments, relaxing and calming hues are more appropriate. Yellows and blues are the most common colours that people like to use to represent the sand and water. Though, it is a great idea to plan the colour palette as per the surroundings, harsh and piercing tones of these colours can spoil the calmness and relaxing state. Instead, more restrain, when choosing the colour palette is required. Simple white washed houses, with wooden furniture gives a much desired appeal and tranquility. Tones of gray, subtle shades of green, yellow and sea blue can be used for beach house decorating. Adding pops of colours on strategically chosen areas can bring the visual interest.
The sultry beach climate calls for ample fresh air inside the beach house. Fans and air conditioning units can be used to regulate the air inside. However, instead of old and bulky fans, go for the sleek styles available in the market. Replace the wobbly and noisy fans with the stylish fans to add a decorative touch to the apartment. The size, blades and construction of ceiling fans are important considerations. Air conditioning units are also great way for proper air circulation. Nowadays, split AC units are more popular than the central AC systems because of their energy efficiency. However, a jutting out AC unit, may present designing challenge. Thankfully, there are ways to hide and blend these units in the overall design, either by architectural changes in the room or by integrating it with the furniture or paint of the walls.
For coastal interiors, simple, clean and crisp textile is the key. Linen sheets and cotton rugs can give a tasteful look. Soft billowing curtains on windows or sheer drapes to let the sunlight in, can give a warm uplift to the room. There are a number of stylish print fabrics are available in the market which can be added to the décor. However, they should be used only sparingly, to avoid the garishness. When it comes to the colours of the textiles, pastels and white are in. The pristine whites can give a look and feel of purity and minimalism to the rooms. However, shades from neutral palettes can also be used to give a relaxing feeling. Subdued tones of coastal blue and green can also be used as a base.
To design a beach apartment, it is important to give considerable thoughts to the interiors and décor. The calmness and the serenity of the coastal areas should be perceptible in the house. These beach house decorating ideas can help in setting up the right ambiance for hosts and guests alike.