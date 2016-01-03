Keep Your Beach Home in Shape

For coastal interiors, simple, clean and crisp textile is the key. Linen sheets and cotton rugs can give a tasteful look. Soft billowing curtains on windows or sheer drapes to let the sunlight in, can give a warm uplift to the room. There are a number of stylish print fabrics are available in the market which can be added to the décor. However, they should be used only sparingly, to avoid the garishness. When it comes to the colours of the textiles, pastels and white are in. The pristine whites can give a look and feel of purity and minimalism to the rooms. However, shades from neutral palettes can also be used to give a relaxing feeling. Subdued tones of coastal blue and green can also be used as a base.

To design a beach apartment, it is important to give considerable thoughts to the interiors and décor. The calmness and the serenity of the coastal areas should be perceptible in the house. These beach house decorating ideas can help in setting up the right ambiance for hosts and guests alike.