​7 tips and secrets to reduce humidity in your house

Natural solutions are the best when it comes to reducing humidity in your house. These solutions include installing windows that not only look good with the overall house layout but also allow the entry of fresh air and warm sunrays. The design of windows and placement criteria is however of utmost importance. If you are building a new home, try analysing the situation of winds in and around your area. Only after proper analysing, build and design the windows that can help you achieve maximum ventilation. Cross ventilation is a good way to maintain coolness and freshness in your house. This can either be achieved with two windows on opposite side or a window and door designed opposite to each other. If installing a new window in existing home décor, go for casement or hinged style, as they are easy to operate.

