​7 tips and secrets to reduce humidity in your house

We all dream of a place that can let us enjoy all four seasons with peace and comfort. However, every season brings along a different problem. While excessive snow and blocked roads are issues with winter and monsoon respectively, heat and humidity is the worst part of summer. Even during summer, heat can be easily dealt with by wearing soft cotton and linen clothes, the humidity problem is very tough to handle. This will adversely affect the normal human operations and will not let you live in peace. So to help you deal with this issue in smart ways, we bring you you an ideabook that educates you about ways that can help reduce humidity in your house. By installing simple ventilation techniques and appliances, one can easily fight humidity. Have a look!
To combat humidity, one needs to install sources of ventilation. These can either be natural sources like doors and windows or can either be artificial sources like fans, coolers, etc. The picture above is from the project- Juanapur Farmhouse designed by Monica Khanna Designs These sources can be chosen according to home décor and layout. Even budget plays a very important role in installing appliances or even creating new sources of ventilation. You should also incorporate proper exit spots, especially in areas like kitchens and bathrooms. Try opting for exhaust fans in these areas. You may also opt for gas chimneys that suck the dirty air of the kitchen and replace it with fresh and cool air. Installation of proper windows and vents inside the kitchen will not let this place become a virtual gas chamber. All these ventilation ideas will help you enjoy a cooler home.
Houseplants are another way to keep the house cool and fresh. Plants are no more an outdoor entity. They have very well made a place for themselves indoors and thus serve as the best air freshener. Indoor plants can be placed at any spot that has easy access to water and sunlight. These plants can even be placed in the form of a green vertical wall that does not occupy any extra space but makes a beautiful living accent. Try incorporating planters in asymmetrical and colourful forms to make the house more pleasing and visually appealing. An indoor conservatory is another good idea to add a zing in the overall home décor. For places like the kitchen and bathroom, you may use perennial indoor plants that are small in size but serve a big purpose. These succulents have a long life and will continue to add freshness to the area for a long time.
The next thing that will help you achieve a humid less or humid free home is the presence of insulation. The insulation is required to prevent humidity from the outside to enter your house. It is also needed to prevent the loss of dry and cool air from the air conditioner to leak from the house. In case there is a leakage, the efficiency of air conditioning system will reduce, which will lead to elevated electricity bills. The insulations are available in various forms and patterns. You can either go for thick walls to keep the internal environment properly intact or even soft flooring materials like carpets and rugs that too make an effective and pleasing insulation. Use of wooden ceiling and tinted glass windows too help to maintain proper insulation so that harsh sunrays do not overheat your house.
To calculate the real status of humidity in and around your house, try installing humidity sensors. These sensors have been extremely popular in industries and commercial applications, but with the recent change in environment can be used for residential purposes as well. These will tell you the real reason and the source of humidity generation along with real time readings of humidity. Likewise, an action can be taken to subdue the effect. These sensors are about the size of a thermostat or even smaller and can be installed on any wall. You may even use sensors that match the interior décor so that it does not look out of place in the room décor. After gauging the readings, you can install air conditioning systems or some temporary arrangements to make the house more livable and comfortable.
After you have analysed that your location or neighbourhood faces immense humidity issues, it’s time to combat the same by installing artificial devices and appliances. Air conditioning system is one such appliance that can help you maintain a cooler interior environment. It sucks out the hot and humid air from the inside and replaces it with dry and moisture less cool air. However, installation of air conditioning system might not be a good addition for the environment as it emits hot and humid air back to the atmosphere. This causes the overall humidity to rise, which eventually may incur you high electricity bill. Go for a centralised cooling system to maintain uniformity in temperatures in the entire house. In case you do not want air-conditioned air in one part of the house, you can easily switch off that event for added comfort. This will ensure same level of humidity in the entire house.
Natural solutions are the best when it comes to reducing humidity in your house. These solutions include installing windows that not only look good with the overall house layout but also allow the entry of fresh air and warm sunrays. The design of windows and placement criteria is however of utmost importance. If you are building a new home, try analysing the situation of winds in and around your area. Only after proper analysing, build and design the windows that can help you achieve maximum ventilation. Cross ventilation is a good way to maintain coolness and freshness in your house. This can either be achieved with two windows on opposite side or a window and door designed opposite to each other. If installing a new window in existing home décor, go for casement or hinged style, as they are easy to operate.
