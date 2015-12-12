​This is how you prepare your apartment for rent

Accessories are highly important in home décor. They play a crucial role in giving the house a homely feel. When you are planning to rent out your apartment, you need to pay attention to accessories as well. These accessories can be anything from a scented candle to a door hanging. Try to place these accessories so strategically that they not only accentuate the look of the place, but also allure the visitors and prospective customers who come for a visit. You may as well go with bright and colourful accents like flower vases, sculptures and even intricate lighting to impress the prospective owners. Useful accessories like a key hanger and a magazine holder will further impress the new tenant as he could feel the ease of moving in straight with no prior preparation.

