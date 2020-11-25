Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 Simple Vastu Shastra colour tips for your bedroom

Aarti Tripathi Aarti Tripathi
bolighus Design, bolighus design bolighus design BedroomBeds & headboards
Loading admin actions …

One of the best ways to stay peaceful in the bedroom is to style it according to vastu shastra. This is the oldest method that is being used by people to bring harmony as well as prosperity in their lives. It is believed that if one follows the correct ‘vastu shastra’ while decorating his or her house, it lets the residents stay peacefully throughout the life. It is the Chinese concept of placement that relates to ‘wind and water’. Literally, it is a decoration principle that is based on the belief that our vicinity affects us. A feng shui bedroom helps to arrange the space to build connection with your partner as is said by Jayme Barrett (feng shui consultant, Los Angeles). So, here are some vastu colors for bedrooms that can help turn an uninspiring bedroom into a sensual one.

Red accents

Interiors, S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts BedroomAccessories & decoration
S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts

Interiors

S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts
S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts
S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts

When we think of the colour Red, love and romance are the first thoughts that come to our mind. Also, it is the colour of the fire element, excitement, passion, and warmth. Every room of the house needs warmth and especially the bedroom. This simply means that it needs a little bit of red colour to ignite that fire of passion and warmth both together.

​Green

Neeras Kids Room homify Nursery/kid's room
homify

Neeras Kids Room

homify
homify
homify

Green colour is known to bring prosperity. On the other hand, deep green is one of those bedroom colors that make the walls talk. It is recommended by medical practitioners that green is good for eyes. It provides a soothing effect to the eyes and helps keep the eyesight correct. If one follows the bedroom feng shui rules correctly with the help of a professional painter, you will definitely see the positive impact right .

Heavenly blue

Residential, Designed Thoughts Designed Thoughts BedroomBeds & headboards
Designed Thoughts

Residential

Designed Thoughts
Designed Thoughts
Designed Thoughts

Blue colour is considered to be a cooling shade that lightens up the mood. Having blue colour all around keeps a person happy and elated all the time. Go for the blue and make the bedroom a heavenly place to live. It evokes deep serenity and calmness and is believed to be a good colour to use in the bedroom.

Purple magic

Guest Bedroom ZEAL Arch Designs BedroomBeds & headboards
ZEAL Arch Designs

Guest Bedroom

ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs

Purples and mauves are a symbol of courage and chivalry. Painting the walls with violet as per the feng shui bedroom exhibits a feeling of royalty and wealth. It also depicts how spiritual a person is. As for the basic meaning of purple in feng shui is richness and deepness. Hence, if someone loves to be royal as well as noble this purple colour combination for bedroom walls and decor will surely work for them.

The gray scale in the bedroom

Schlafraummöbel, Möbel Röthing - ...wir machen Zuhause Möbel Röthing - ...wir machen Zuhause BedroomBeds & headboards
Möbel Röthing—… wir machen Zuhause

Möbel Röthing - ...wir machen Zuhause
Möbel Röthing—… wir machen Zuhause
Möbel Röthing - ...wir machen Zuhause

A recommended colour combination for bedroom according to vastu,  gorgeous grey and white is one of the best. This colour is focused and a polished metal element that is subtle and cool. It helps gain precision, protection, and sensibility in the sphere of life. Besides, it comes in various tones and a million shades of gray are easily available so that one can easily choose the most suitable shade for his or her bedroom walls.

​ Light brown palette

bolighus Design, bolighus design bolighus design BedroomBeds & headboards
bolighus design

bolighus design
bolighus design
bolighus design

For the ones who love deep light shades, light brown palette is the perfect one for their rooms. Also, brown is the color of the earth, which means it represents quietness. In short, it is nurturing and rooting.


Pastel shades

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Eclectic style bedroom
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

It is said that each colour has its own vibe. Similarly, when one thinks of following the bedroom feng shui rules, pastel shades strike his or her mind for sure. Pastel shades are light and calming. They are neither too dull nor too bright. Therefore, a person who wants a medium tone of any particular colour for the bedroom, the pastel shade of that colour can be the best alternative he or she can choose.

Burnt orange

Teen's Room Shreya Bhimani Designs Modern style bedroom bedroom,coral,turqiouse,warm
Shreya Bhimani Designs

Teen's Room

Shreya Bhimani Designs
Shreya Bhimani Designs
Shreya Bhimani Designs

Orange signifies ambition and vitality and is an ideal bedroom color for young couples where both are aspiring for greater heights. Experts believe that the master bedroom's southern wall should be colored orange and toned down with lighter shades on other walls or light colored bed linen in pastel shades or just white. 

Now that you know the best shades for your bed do not forget to explore vaastu tips for right place for your bed.

12 Pictures of kitchen cabinets for Indian homes
Which of these bedroom color combinations did you like the best? Do let us know in your comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks