The Secret to Growing Perfect Aromatic Herbs Indoors

When first starting an indoor herb garden there are a few things to take into consideration. When growing a number of different herbs, consider the different requirements of each herb. Some herbs are more tolerant to extreme weather changes than others. Some require more water than others. Be sure to obtain this information from the nursery where you purchase the plants or seeds. Some common mistakes made by first time herb growers include overwatering. Herbs love water, but avoid over watering. Ensure there is sufficient drainage so the herbs are not waterlogged. Don’t forget to prune the herbs. Make sure you trim flower to ensure they do not go to seed. Some herbs require more pruning than others. And finally, don’t forget to fertilise your herbs. It is recommended that this is done once a week. For more tips on growing indoor plants see Indoor Plants and Vertical Gardens.

A fresh indoor herb garden is a wonderful addition to the kitchen. It is a great feeling to be able to add home grown herbs to an evening meal. Starting an indoor herb garden is not as difficult as it sounds. It is simply a matter of choosing the herbs, finding an ideal sunny location to keep them and then researching the requirements of each herb. Some herbs require well drained soil, whilst some require protection from the elements. Once these have been addressed, just sit back and enjoy the wonders of a little edible garden in your kitchen. These are just a few ideas on indoor herb gardens. For more ideas see My Little Kitchen Garden.