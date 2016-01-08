The Secret to Growing Perfect Aromatic Herbs Indoors

Many people have attempted to grow herbs indoors and have found it be more difficult than first anticipated. Although given a few important tips, anyone can grow herbs successfully indoors. The main considerations to make when deciding on an indoor herb garden is light, water, soil and humidity. All plants need a good amount of natural sunlight. Herbs are no exception. If they do not get enough sunlight they will not grow. If the intended location for your herbs does not have enough sunlight consider grow lights. Be sure to water your herbs enough, but not too much. Test the soil regularly to check if they need water. When starting your garden choose the highest quality potting mix to ensure the health of your herbs. Plants will also require moisture in the air. This will ensure they grow healthy and strong.
There are many benefits to growing your own aromatic herbs. The most obvious is the availability of the freshest natural herbs. What dish cannot be improved with the addition of freshly picked herbs. Although aromatic herbs should not be limited for use in cooking. Many herbs can be used as a fresh tea. Herbs such as mint, chamomile and lemongrass can be simply added to hot water in their natural state to make a fresh natural herbal brew. There is added satisfaction attained when successfully growing your own herbs. Herbs can grown outside in a courtyard, in garden beds, or if you would rather have them closer to hand, in the kitchen itself. You can establish a herb garden n in nearly any home whether it’s a large house, a small apartment, or a tiny studio, all you need is a place for them to grow, and a little patience.
Basillic or Basil is a very versatile herb. It is popular in many Italian dishes. You will often find it in a salad, pizza or pasta, although it can be found in many other cuisines around the world. It is an eye catching herb with its deep green bushy foliage, making it a perfect herb to add to an indoor herb garden. There are many varieties of basil ranging in colour from deep green, purple and bronze. Basil can be grown in garden beds, but is quite happy in pots indoors. Basil plants are sensitive to the cold weather, so start basil plants indoors, or in warmer weather. Once established watch this beautiful and fragrant plant bloom in the warm indoor space. Once the plant has grown four sets of leaves it can be used. Pick only as much as you need, to allow the plant to replenish itself.
Lavender is a very versatile aromatic herb. It can be used for a range of different purposes. Lavender has a strong and distinctive fragrance, making it an ideal choice for a garden under a window. As the fresh air enters the house it is infused with the beautiful lavender fragrance. Lavender flowers can be kept and dried. The dried flowers maintain their aroma long after the flower has dried. Lavender is also used in cooking. It is a popular aromatic herb in French cuisine. Dried flowers are used to season desserts, biscuits, cakes and icecream. It can also be used in fresh salads or added to fresh berries. Try lavender as a refreshing tea with mint and lemon. It can even be added to vinegar to create a unique flavouring. Lavender can also be grown indoors, although ensure that it has plenty of natural sunlight.
Rosemary is known as a symbol of remembrance and friendship. It is a wonderful to have in a garden, attracting bees and birds. Rosemary also thrives in containers. When grown in containers, be sure to keep it well drained. In colder areas be sure to keep it away from the frosty outdoor breezes. Rosemary can be used fresh or dried in many cuisines. To dry simply snip a bunch of rosemary and hang upside down in a cool dark place. This dry herb retains its flavor for up to one year. Crush the dried leaves before adding to a dish. They can also be added to sauces and gravies to release the flavours. Rosemary is often seen as a tough herb, be sure to chop it well before use. Rosemary is a wonderful herb to add to an indoor herb garden.
Mint is a wonderful herb to have close to the kitchen. It can be used in so many different ways, it is truly a versatile herb. Mint is one of the easiest herbs to grow. It can be grown in gardens, but is very happy to grown in pots. Mint has a reputation of growing where other plants have failed. So if you are new to herb gardening, mint is a fantastic herb to start with. Mint has an intense fragrance that can be released when bruised or crushed. Use the leaves at the top of the plant for the most intense flavour Mint is popular in Thai and Vietnamese dishes. Try combining mint and basil together in your next Thai or Vietnamese meal. Mint can also be used as a tea, in desserts and also in baking. Mint is a wonderful herb to have in the kitchen. For more information on growing herbs indoors see Bertil Brahm.
When first starting an indoor herb garden there are a few things to take into consideration. When growing a number of different herbs, consider the different requirements of each herb. Some herbs are more tolerant to extreme weather changes than others. Some require more water than others. Be sure to obtain this information from the nursery where you purchase the plants or seeds. Some common mistakes made by first time herb growers include overwatering. Herbs love water, but avoid over watering. Ensure there is sufficient drainage so the herbs are not waterlogged. Don’t forget to prune the herbs. Make sure you trim flower to ensure they do not go to seed. Some herbs require more pruning than others. And finally, don’t forget to fertilise your herbs. It is recommended that this is done once a week. For more tips on growing indoor plants see Indoor Plants and Vertical Gardens.
A fresh indoor herb garden is a wonderful addition to the kitchen. It is a great feeling to be able to add home grown herbs to an evening meal. Starting an indoor herb garden is not as difficult as it sounds. It is simply a matter of choosing the herbs, finding an ideal sunny location to keep them and then researching the requirements of each herb. Some herbs require well drained soil, whilst some require protection from the elements. Once these have been addressed, just sit back and enjoy the wonders of a little edible garden in your kitchen. These are just a few ideas on indoor herb gardens. For more ideas see My Little Kitchen Garden.