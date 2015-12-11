How to beautify your home: a simple guide

Shelves are a great way to decorate a plain and dull wall. These shelves need not be the regular square or rectangular shaped anymore. They can easily be created in asymmetrical shapes like oval, circular and even hexagonal to give your walls a new and contemporary touch. These wall shelves can be painted in bright and perky colours to add a zing in your living room or even kid’s bedroom. Try going for a shelf that is visually appealing and highly functional at the same time. You may as well try to go for a combination of closed and exposed shelves that collectively make an ideal piece of furniture for a kid’s bedroom.

