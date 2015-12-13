Don't forget about your little one

A home with small kids can quickly become a disaster zone if there are objects around the house that they can touch and there is no one to monitor movements when they are awake. As long as the child is an infant and seated in a bed or pram the house is safe from toys and food spilled and thrown around, but once the child becomes a toddler and starts running around the place every dangerous object should be kept out of reach. Children as toddlers have a tendency to touch and taste everything that they see so creating a safe environment is critical to protect them.

Children can get injured by the simplest of things like getting strangled by cords of window blinds, getting burnt by hot water and also falling downstairs. Fire is another hazard that a small child is likely to injure itself from if there are hazardous objects like cigarette lighters, candles, matchboxes and other inflammable things within easy reach. Here are a fail proof measures that can protect your little child at home from mishaps and injuries.