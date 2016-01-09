How to protect your home in winter

Cold weather is as bad for your health as it is for your home, with pipes cracking up and snow showers damaging your roof line. To strengthen the home against the winter snowstorms and minimize energy bills you have to do a lot more than sealing windows, cleaning furnaces and insulating the attic. Winter storms with strong winds and freezing rain sometimes can lead to power outages which can shut down central heating in the house. It is advisable to have backup like wooden stoves, rechargeable batteries and torches to keep your home warm and well lighted when there is no power.

Insulating the house by putting wetting stripping on windows and spraying foam over all external pipes will provide protection from extreme cold weather and will also save heating bills. Besides ensuring that all basement and attic windows and inlets are completely sealed it is also better to keep a few essentials in the house that can keep your house and driveway clean. Beside snow removal equipment you will also need to keep adequate supply of food along with disaster supplies.