9 stylish and modern kitchens in Bangalore

Sunita Vellapally
Modern Minimal Kitchen, DESIGN SPECIES
A kitchen is a special place in every home as it’s where food is prepared for the family to enjoy. It’s also a place where everyone heads for a refreshment or snack. Having a beautiful kitchen is everyone’s dream, and with the numerous options available nowadays it can be customized to suit the needs of the people who use it the most.

While getting the perfect kitchen will at least cost a couple of lakhs, it’s well worth the investment as it helps to keep the space organized and picture-perfect – a place that you will be proud to show all your visitors. Today, we’ve put together images of 9 gorgeous, modern kitchens in Bangalore to help you get an idea of what can be achieved with design assistance from a professional.

1. Minimalist with a relief pattern

Modern minimal DESIGN SPECIES
DESIGN SPECIES

Modern minimal

DESIGN SPECIES
DESIGN SPECIES
DESIGN SPECIES

The cabinets in this kitchen follow the minimalist theme with white quartz countertops, beige cabinets with acrylic shutters and lacquered glass overhead cabinets. The counter extends at one of the corners to provide a table with a bench that can be used as a snack counter or additional work space. The flooring brings relief with its geometric patterned tiles in the muted shades that complement rather than contrast the rest of the colours in the room.

2. Parallel design

Modern Minimal parallel kitchen homify
homify

Modern Minimal parallel kitchen

homify
homify
homify

This kitchen has a parallel layout with granite tops and glossy white laminate on the cabinet shutters. The overhead cabinets have frosted glass, which blends beautifully with the minimalist theme.

3. Details for perfection

Best modular Kitchen bangalore Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Best modular Kitchen bangalore

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

When a kitchen is designed after understanding the requirements of the home owner, it includes details that make a difference in terms of convenience and aesthetics. The all-white cabinetry contrasts the maintenance-free black granite countertop. The mosaic of backsplash tiles introduces colour to the room. The roll-down shutter on one of the cabinets helps to store appliances out of view, while pull-out cane baskets are perfect for airing fresh fruits and vegetables.

4. Wall beauty

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another modern, minimalist kitchen, this one has the typical white, beige and black colour scheme. What makes it stand out is the visual texture provided by the designs on the grey backsplash tiles.

5. Cool elegance

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The all-white colour scheme in this modern kitchen gets relief from the grey-black countertop. However, its standout feature is the floating counter that is supported by a metal wire hanging from the ceiling.

6. Country inspiration

Mr. Santosh Project by Blue Interiors homify
homify

Mr. Santosh Project by Blue Interiors

homify
homify
homify

With the warmth from the wood laminates on the cabinet shutters and the colourful patterned tiles covering the background wall, this kitchen could be a modern representation of the country theme. It doesn’t overlook convenience as it has a tall cabinet that can be used as a pantry and open shelves to stack everyday items.


7. A touch of autumn

Mr.Ashutosh Project by Blue Interiors homify
homify

Mr.Ashutosh Project by Blue Interiors

homify
homify
homify

The grey and cream tones of the cabinets and flooring get a splash of colour with the interspersing of orange on some of the shutters and open shelves. The well-planned kitchen has space for storing everything. It includes a wall-mounted wine rack.

8. Small, but beautiful

dining and kitchen Synectics partners
Synectics partners

dining and kitchen

Synectics partners
Synectics partners
Synectics partners

Located in a corner of a small apartment with an open plan, this kitchen has just one wall for everything. However, the efficient design makes sure that there is no clutter on the counters. The stark contrast of the black backsplash against the pure white cabinets makes it eye-catching!

9. Scandinavian inspiration

Floating Island Kitchen Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Floating Island Kitchen

Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

This gorgeous design is perfect for a bachelor pad or the home of a busy young couple who have no time for cooking. The kitchen has only electrical appliances and sufficient storage for crockery, cutlery and stemware. The design incorporates a sleek counter that can double up as a dining area.

If you liked these designs, see 14 easy ways to have a modern Indian kitchen for more ideas.

10 Storage solutions for small Indian apartments
Which of these designs is your favourite? Respond in the comments.


