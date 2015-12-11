​Christmas kitchen décor ideas for Indian homes

The worktops are another important part of the kitchen. It is actually the most important, as it is the manufacturing location of the kitchen. Plain and dull worktops can actually spoil the look of the kitchen. Therefore, it is highly imperative that you decorate the worktops as well. Incorporating small figurines like candles, small decorative items or even danglers besides the walls or shelves can help create a uniform festive tone. You might as well incorporate storage bowls like the one shown in the picture. These colour-coordinated bowls look the best for the Christmas season. Also, using colourful utensils majorly in the colour red and white will surely accentuate the right Christmas spirit. You can easily employ shimmery materials that will help accentuate the look of the kitchen worktops. In addition to this, you can even place Santa hats on top of each appliance on the counter top to give a unique stance.

