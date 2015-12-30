Create more storage space under the roof

Over the course of time, the buying power of humans has increased tremendously. We now tend to acquire and possess stuff much more than our parents or grandparents. This newly found passion or interest calls in for more storage space as well. Here is the flip side. The storage space does not increase with an increase in the economic development. It is instead decreasing and becoming expensive with each passing day. Especially for city dwellers, the problem of storage is ever increasing. So, to help you convert a small apartment in a functional storage area, we introduce you to the idea of storage under the roof. These unique ideas will educate on how to make full use of the space with minimum wastage and creation of highly functional and useful storage areas. These can easily provide your attic or mezzanine area a new and contemporary look.
When space is a problem, the shelves can be customised as per requirement. In this case, you can get customised shelves as per the need of space. When you are adamant to get even the smallest areas utilised, its better not to focus on traditional shapes but lay more emphasis on space utilisation and high functionality of the area. You can even go for asymmetrical patterns that look different and also provide space utilisation. The material of these shelves depends on the overall home décor. In case you have a country style décor, go for wooden shelves with the same tone wood as the home décor. Also, in case you want to paint these shelves in the colour of your choice, you are more than welcome to do so. You may also choose shelves in metal and plastic as well. This depends on your budget and taste.
The flap tile height cupboards means cupboards constructed till the maximum distance possible. It means you will have a loft cupboard with the edges almost touching the roof. Now these kinds of cupboards are highly popular in metropolitan cities with cramped apartments or attics converted into apartments. These cupboards look like the normal storage space with a slight difference of only the loft cupboard design. These panels will not have the Regular Square or rectangular design. Instead, will be structured in such a way that it just fits between the edges of the walls and the roof. These cupboards can either be done in wood or metallic frame. Glass panels will not be possible, as it requires a lot of texturing. Also, these cupboards can only have flip handles with no provision of sliding doors because of space constraint.
The area under the roof can be also converted to a storage plus seating area. This area can either serve as an additional seating space or a bedroom as well. In case you are too short of space, you can replace the seating with foldable chairs or just simple armchairs that look absolutely beautiful in a minimalistic décor. You can also include chaise lounge chairs or Indian inspired baithaks for giving this area a distinctive look. It can easily be converted into a study area with a small bookshelf by the side. This area will honestly give the most amazing effect in the entire house. You can even go for storage options like a covered shoe rack or may be a concealed magazine holder to further make this place useful and functional. Designed by Baires Green, landscape designers from Argentina, this living room displays a lot of shelves that can be used for multipurpose storage requirements.
People with smaller spaces despair the one with larger houses for one major reason and that is loft space. A loft is as imperative in a home design as a kitchen or a bathroom. But not all are so blessed. So in case you are the less fortunate one, don’t despair any more as customised lofts are there to help you out. These lofts can be designed and structured according to the available space. The joiner or carpenter can get this structured as per your liking. You can easily include your type of shelves, drawers, rods and even an additional chest of drawers in the loft. You may also get doors and windows installed in these places. However, the size depends on the overall layout. This will serve the double purpose of provision of the loft along with proper space utilisation. You can even make it grander by including the walk-in closet concept. Colourful accents and rugs can further embellish this area.
A clothes rail is highly important when there is a lack of space. When you are not able to fit in a full-fledged closet in your house, a simple clothes rail can help you hang your clothes with much ease and neatness. The clothes rail does not need any installations or additional woodwork like in the case of cupboards or wardrobes. So, in case you have just a small space in between two walls, try hanging a cloth rail in between and make the area functional by hanging clothes in the order of ascending colour or vice-versa. All you need to install a cloth rail is a pair of wall clips, a drilling machine and a metal or wood rod, as per your choice. You can even go for portable cloth, rails that do not have a space constraint and can be maneuvered to any place of choice.
In case you are short of space, you can even go for built in drawers. These drawers do not require any extra construction and can be laid inside the walls. This design is highly suitable for cramped places and city apartments that do not have much space to spare for storage. Even in places that have a converted the attic area to bedrooms or small sleeping areas, can use this design to build in more storage space in the attic as well. This makes the attic totally functional and highly operational. You might also have these drawers done in various colours that might give the dull architecture a bright and flattering stance. Try going for fancy handles that further accentuate the look of the area.
