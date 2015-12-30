Create more storage space under the roof

In case you are short of space, you can even go for built in drawers. These drawers do not require any extra construction and can be laid inside the walls. This design is highly suitable for cramped places and city apartments that do not have much space to spare for storage. Even in places that have a converted the attic area to bedrooms or small sleeping areas, can use this design to build in more storage space in the attic as well. This makes the attic totally functional and highly operational. You might also have these drawers done in various colours that might give the dull architecture a bright and flattering stance. Try going for fancy handles that further accentuate the look of the area.

