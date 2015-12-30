6 Modulor homes that surprise

Modular house can be made with mirrors as well. These designs incorporate the extensive use of glass in the house decor. This glass can either be paired with wood or metal to give an enhanced look. Even if used on its own, the glass can render an extremely vibrant look. It defines the overall stance of the house and does not make it any different from the normal on-site constructed houses. Apart from doors and windows, glass can also be used to define the overall exteriors. This can either be like the one shown in the picture or can be an innovative idea from your side. In either case, it makes your portable house look extremely special. You can easily make use of vinyl stickers to further embellish the doors and huge glass windows of these houses. These windows keep your house warmer during the day and allow cool breezes during the night.

