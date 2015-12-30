6 Modulor homes that surprise

The modular house is a new concept that has been introduced recently. This housing type entirely differs from the usual stone and wood architecture. These houses are not built on the location of the property or plot. They are instead made in factories or manufacturing units and then assembled or placed in the desired location of the house. These houses are transferred in the form of blocks to new locations and then handed over to the builder for further embellishment. In case you plan to change your location, you can even take your home with you. These homes are perfect for globetrotters and the people who are always on the go. Even these houses are available in different shapes, designs and patterns. Let us introduce you to the different styles of modular houses. Get inspired and get amused with this new development of the world.
Just like all other cases, even in this case this modular house is similar to the conventional house. It can easily be stretched across two floors just like a normal building. It is just that the placement of a second floor on top of the first one takes a lot more effort and precision. Every single pattern and design should be in perfect sync with the blue print or draft. You may also create and customise both the floors as per your wish and desire. These houses are not as easy to produce as single floor homes, but provide a beautiful stance once done. In case you have a big family or are planning to live in a joint family, try opting for two floors only. You can use glass, wood or even brick pattern to design such a marvellous beauty. These houses can be fitted with the most intricate staircase design that looks absolutely stunning inside a modular house.
This picture depicts the basic design of a modular house. It purely resembles a conventional house with no difference visible to the naked eye. However, there are a lot of many differences in the details, placement and strategy of construction. This house is not built on a permanent platform and thus can easily be transported to various locations. This is the basic design of the house that can be easily customised according to your needs and fancies. It has the desired number of rooms with sufficient space between each one of them. It also has good provisions for water, electricity and drainage. It has made use of regular stone and brick framework with no extra emphasis on wood or glass. Just like normal houses, green plants on all sides surround this beautiful property.
Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. This stands true in modular house design as well. Sophistication does not come only with money. It comes with unique ideas, and proper utilisation of those ideas. This particular home can easily be given a sophisticated touch with the wise use of building material and an impressive design that looks nothing less than a spectacular property. One may include as many rooms as possible in such houses as they are easy to customise. These houses are also regarded as green buildings as they are built inside a factory and not on-site, which might trouble the nearing environment. The materials chosen can be upgraded or down graded based on budget. These houses incorporate trendy exterior lighting with a huge focus on out-of-the-box shapes and designs.
This modern modular house has all amenities on the same lines as a modern conventional house. This house designed by Smartshack for project Musterhaus freelance, is made with modern sensibilities that can help you create a new and contemporary design. This involves the use of modern lighting and engaging products that look just spectacular amidst the green surroundings. These can even have modern, sustainable methods like green roofs, rainwater harvesting and even solar panels. The windows and walls of these can even be fitted with different types of insulations that can help make the house cooler in many ways. The flooring of this house can be given under floor heating systems that can help attain a uniform heating in the entire house. These houses may even have exterior decks, swimming pools and even indoor conservatories that overall make them as go das conventional houses.
Modular houses can even be made of wood. This design gives the perfect country style or rustic feel and cannot be differentiated from the normal on-site constructed house. You can use the same variety of wood as in a normal house. Oak, vinyl are highly popular types of wood choices available. Apart from the wooden textures on the walls, you can even go for wooden flooring. This aspect completes the overall look and thus makes the house perfect as per the décor. You may also choose contrasting framed for doors and windows to further enhance the beauty of this house. Use of wooden pergolas and veneer in home design is also a nice option for interiors and exteriors. Try going for a warm porch or patio area in front of a wood inspired modular house. This will make it the perfect vacation or retirement home.
Modular house can be made with mirrors as well. These designs incorporate the extensive use of glass in the house decor. This glass can either be paired with wood or metal to give an enhanced look. Even if used on its own, the glass can render an extremely vibrant look. It defines the overall stance of the house and does not make it any different from the normal on-site constructed houses. Apart from doors and windows, glass can also be used to define the overall exteriors. This can either be like the one shown in the picture or can be an innovative idea from your side. In either case, it makes your portable house look extremely special. You can easily make use of vinyl stickers to further embellish the doors and huge glass windows of these houses. These windows keep your house warmer during the day and allow cool breezes during the night.
Hope these ideas have inspired you greatly. Would you like to see an architecture that will keep you longing for more? Here's the link : A home that leaves you begging for more