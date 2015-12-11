The Trendiest Wall Ideas to Imitate

Adding texture and details to the walls can add interest to the overall look of the home. The picture framing technique can be used to accentuate the artwork on the wall. Mounting wooden panels can give a stylish look to any traditional space. Decorative trims can give an instant boost and identity to any wall. Detailed decorative designs on these trims can make the changeover rather subtle. However, when adding details to the walls, it is important to insure that they give an integrated look. Anything that looks out of the place may be more of an eyesore. Different shapes and shadows can be applied to create visual interest in the room. Ceiling and wall lighting can also enhance the overall look. Adding lighting to accentuate different zones of the room can also create visual interest.

Different wall types of the house can be decorated in different ways. Trendy wall decoration ideas with colours, wallpapers and peel and stick designs can be used to create beautiful and unique look. Adding stripes, dots and intrinsic patterns to the walls can add to the visual interest in the house.