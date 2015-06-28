A luxurious New York penthouse

Having earned the title “the city that never sleeps”, New York is an incredible and exciting place to live. However, getting away from the hustle and bustle is just as important as being apart of the action. This luxurious penthouse places the lucky owners right in the heart of New York, however despite its prime location there's still a sense of privacy when inside.

Designed by the architects to take full advantage of the space and dynamic views, this amazing renovated penthouse features expansive living spaces, a top-of-the-line kitchen, and large bedroom suites. Not to mention its generous windows with each offering another exciting view of New York.