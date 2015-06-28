A luxurious New York penthouse

Having earned the title “the city that never sleeps”, New York is an incredible and exciting place to live. However, getting away from the hustle and bustle is just as important as being apart of the action. This luxurious penthouse places the lucky owners right in the heart of New York, however despite its prime location there's still a sense of privacy when inside.
Designed by the architects to take full advantage of the space and dynamic views, this amazing renovated penthouse features expansive living spaces, a top-of-the-line kitchen, and large bedroom suites. Not to mention its generous windows with each offering another exciting view of New York.
Wishing to expand upon their 3rd-floor penthouse the only option for the owners was to expand upward. To achieve this the whole apartment was completely gutted and a 4th storey added. The new storey included a small street facing balcony, a master bedroom, and an office at the rear.
The new look kitchen draws on current trends, displaying a fresh, almost organic décor. The timber cabinets offer a natural element that is embraced by the stone benchtop surface. The exposed bricks are the stand-out feature in the room and acts as a tasteful reminder of New York's built form.
In this image we can begin to realise the scale of the new space. The kitchen is fully equipped with shiny top of the range appliances including a magnificent two door stainless steel fridge.
Design experts from Ben Herzog have made full use of the existing and new spaces within the penthouse. Connecting these spaces is the consistent use of Parquet floors. This style of flooring brings an industrial style to the renovation and gives a defined irregular look.
Our last snapshot within the new extension is of the oddly shaped bathroom. Despite its shape the bathroom functions perfectly and appears trendy. The shape of the room seems to enhance the texture and look of the stone mosaic tiles.
