The Shepherd's Hut

Downland Shepherd Huts was formed by two friends from Newbury in Berkshire, England, who shared a passion for traditional skills and craftsmanship. An outlet for their passion was realised by creating unique huts . These huts are similar to the traditional garden house which are usually a small building located in a garden. They make a perfect retreat in beautiful natural surroundings.

Having fine tuned their design over time, the two friends custom design and build a wide range of huts that can meet a wide variety of uses including; being a beautiful office, garden room, or guest bedroom. Hand-crafted in a barn workshop a hut is delivered to purchasers directly.