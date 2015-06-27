The Shepherd's Hut

Downland Shepherd Huts was formed by two friends from Newbury in Berkshire, England, who shared a passion for traditional skills and craftsmanship. An outlet for their passion was realised by creating unique
huts. These huts are similar to the traditional garden house which are usually a small building located in a garden. They make a perfect retreat in beautiful natural surroundings.
Having fine tuned their design over time, the two friends custom design and build a wide range of huts that can meet a wide variety of uses including; being a beautiful office, garden room, or guest bedroom. Hand-crafted in a barn workshop a hut is delivered to purchasers directly.
From a distance the Shepherd Hut's appearance resembles a garden shed more than a place of leisure, however, looking closely there are tell tale signs that there's more to this small building than meets the eye. Set atop of beautiful cast iron wheels the steel box hut utilises traditional timber for doors and window frames giving the structure a cottage appeal. Being built atop wheels the hut is moveable and can roll into different positions.
Decoration within the hut represents a quaint rustic cottage style. Fitted with laminate oak flooring, cladded interior walls and charming country furnishing the Shepherd Hut has a defined sense of cosiness. A built in day bed is is decorated with chalk paint and has countless plush pillows for comfort.
Could you imagine a better location to undertake work or study? At the other end of the Shepard's Hut there's a generously sized desk that offers plenty of space for working from home.
From this perspective we get a close up of the vintage apple crates that are make a clever storage option.
So why are people choosing to include a garden house in their home? Well to start with they're perfect for those who wish to avoid the expense and trouble of an extension but still give their home a greater range of uses and space. A garden house can also help a home owner gain a greater appreciation for their garden and broader natural environment.
With such a wide variety of styles and custom designs available Downland Shepherd Huts are at the forefront of the garden house industry.
Click the link below for a modernist interpretation of a summer house retreat.