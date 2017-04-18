6 ideas to transform your living room

“How do you see this tree? Is it really green? Use green, then, the most beautiful green on your palette. And that shadow, rather blue? Don’t be afraid to paint it as blue as possible.” Such was Paul Gauguin’s observations after an invigorating and extended stay in Tahiti’s vibrant countryside. His sentiments found perfect echo in many of his paintings and were immortalised through such masterpieces as Tahitian Pastorale, Tahitian Women and Road in Tahiti.

To soak your living room in the colours and flavours of the tropics you will have to be as bold as Gauguin, that is, in your choices of shades. For a brief while consider your living room to be a blank canvas. In your mind’s eye, paint as colourful a picture as you can. Do not hold yourself back, not while painting your dream. Dress it up with a few chosen handcrafted objects, native to the tropics or bear a close resemblance to that. And you will have the bright tropical cheerful living room that you looking for. Is that all? Well, almost except for the following few minor details.