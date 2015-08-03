A luxury home by the sea

Woadden Nash Interiors were approached with a particular design brief from their clients. They desired a grand family home with bespoke luxury which reflected their personality, and had a strong emphasis on entertainment and socialising. Adding to their expectations was the need to fully optimise the position of the land allotment which included views of a pristine coastline.
The end result is a home that is filled to the brim with luxurious features, classy design accents, and a sense of fun around every corner. Continue reading to see why the family has fallen in love with their brand new home.
Looking towards the rear of the home it becomes immediately obvious that this home is going to be something special. Blessed with some of the most breath taking views of the ocean, we can see how the design of the home incorporates a design that ensures these views are able to be appreciated from almost any room in the home. Expansive curved glazing along the first storey are reminiscent of the Art Deco period whilst also offering panoramic ocean views to the living zones for dwellers inside.
Inside the home we're welcomed into one of the communal areas. It's a space designed for quiet relaxation and for socialising when guests come round. A royal purple shade mimics the ocean surrounds and also gives the room a feeling of calmness.
Located in the centrally within the home is the grand staircase. The staircase acts as the connecting point for the 3 storeys of the home and is reminiscent of staircases seen in luxury cruise liners. We love the chandelier choice which emphasises the homes grandeur elegance.
In the dining room, an elegant dining table sits centrally with enough space to seat eight diners. The table has a rich high gloss finish and has been partnered with with soft cushioned chairs. Overall it's a dining room where the family can enjoy quality time with togheter in a relaxed and stylish way
As amazing as the rest of the rooms are, inside the games room really is the place to be. Complete with an open bar, plenty of lounges, a pool table, and an abundance of activities to undertake—it will be almost impossible for the family to pursued their guests to leave!
Inside the kitchen, we are greeted to room that is filled to the brim with top of the line kitchen appliances and high quality finishes. However, it is the curved shape of the glossy benchtop surfaces that's the true standout feature here. The curved design appears to mimic the exteriors curved nature.
Ending our tour of the home is within the master bedroom. From top to bottom the room is filled with high quality finishes. In particular the grand king size bed which has been partnered with silk sheets, countless pillows, and a warm and furry throw blanket at the end of the bed. A fabric fabric feature wall behind the bed adds to the rooms sense of warmth and provides the room with a textured look.
With so much luxury and a wide variety of rooms offering something for everyone, it's easy to see why the family has fallen in love with their new home.
