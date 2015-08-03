A luxury home by the sea

Ending our tour of the home is within the master bedroom. From top to bottom the room is filled with high quality finishes. In particular the grand king size bed which has been partnered with silk sheets, countless pillows, and a warm and furry throw blanket at the end of the bed. A fabric fabric feature wall behind the bed adds to the rooms sense of warmth and provides the room with a textured look.

With so much luxury and a wide variety of rooms offering something for everyone, it's easy to see why the family has fallen in love with their new home.

Looking for more grand homes? Make sure to click the link below to see the ultimate beach house.

A beach house full of wonder.