An incredible home in the woods

Situated in woodland surroundings along the coastline of Suffolk, England, is a home that boasts luxury few have the opportunity to experience. After the former residence burnt down, the owners approached renowned architecture firm Strom Architects to build a home that matched their high expectations. They envisioned a project that would be architecturally significant and would also provide them with the lifestyle they desired. With no further introduction necessary lets take a tour of this dream home.
The architects have designed the home as a series of linear volumes that is wrapped in a dark grey timber, along with long transparent glazings. Thoughtfully, the house has been raised slightly above ground level to reduce the risk of potential flooding. In addition, another interesting design feature is the fact that the new home has been constructed above remnants of the old destroyed building which has created an odd juxtaposition between old and new.
The design of the outdoor area appears to wedge itself into the contours of the landscape and is framed by brickwork that mimics the former home. We especially love how the decking appears to float above the pool and outdoor area below.
From this perspective we can see there is a clear minimalist inspiration for the layout of the home. Internally the home consists of open spaces and simple clean lines.
The living room displays the homes elongated design that maximise the sense of space. This is achieved by two main design features. Firstly, the living, kitchen, and dining areas are one whole space with no solid internal walls or barriers between them. Secondly and most importantly; the whole of the shared area is surrounded by transparent glazing that morphs the inside and outside spaces together.
Lastly, an island cooking station sits centrally complete with stone benchtop, inbuilt sink unit, and plenty of room to prepare meals. Adjacent to the benhctop a dining room table is positioned to take full advantage of the views of the woodlands. Overall it's space where the owners can prepare freshly cooked meals, entertain guests, or just relax and enjoy their home.
