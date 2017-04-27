Your browser is out-of-date.

27 photos of doors and main entrances to inspire you!

The main door can never look worn out, old-fashioned or aesthetically unappealing. After all, it’s the first thing that visitors and you encounter in your home, so every detail counts. Of course, in terms of style and design, you can be as versatile as you like. You can take advantage of the range of options available to create a spectacular entry.

In this article, we show you 27 doors and entrances, some of which are fabulous. We are sure that you will find among them the door or entrance that you always dreamed of but haven’t seen until now.

1. Elegant, but with rustic touches and precise lighting

2. Blend of modern and industrial, with an opaque glass door included

3. Prestigious, sober and impeccable in white

4. Opaque gray and glass frame: modernity at its best

5. Wide and imposing black door with metal details adding luxury

6. White is a risky colour when it comes to maintenance, but it’s worth it for the beauty and classy appearance

7. Minimalist design finds a place in this great door

Find more ideas for minimalist homes here.

8. A mix of wood and white – pure luxury and glamour

9. Worthy of a classical palace, but in contemporary and distinguished tones

10. Favouring geometry with glass boxes in the center giving it an open feel

11. Sophistication and impeccability to a level that can only be attained by the mysterious black

12. In earthy tones, but contrasting the rest of the entrance

13. For those who prefer the classic style, wood never goes out of fashion

14. Not everything has to be linear: futurism and innovation with curved lines

15. A vibrant colour like this yellow awakens the entire façade

16. With a vintage air – this door has mouldings that always look good

17. Vertical lines add character to the industrial design

18. Like nothing you’ve ever seen, innovative colour and shapes

19. Marble wood with contemporary lines that alter the effect

20. With sharp lines in silver for greater definition

21. A curious frame in the center makes this black door even more interesting

22. A majestic option for those who want a triumphal entry

23. Sober and classy with bright reflections of the natural light in the surroundings

24. Gray is a safe and classic option, but it has an incomparable presence

25. What could be more contemporary than black with symmetrical lines in silver?

26. It’s difficult to classify this door between fresh, modern and romantic, but it’s easy to fall in love with

27. For those who like an impeccable look, classic moulding and elegant colour

If you didn't find your dream door, check out 6 ideas for a stunning entrance door.

Which of these doors will you pick for your home? Respond in the comments.


