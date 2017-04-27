15 fantastic garden ideas for small homes

A garden is just about every home owner’s dream and is also considered a symbol of social status. Yes, gardens look serene and beautiful, but they also are a big responsibility. And, we do not say so figuratively! Keeping your garden green, and beautiful all year long, means you need to invest time to water the plants, mow your lawn, and rid the weeds, and yes keep the garbage away from your blooming flowers.

But, if you are someone who does not have much time to devote to your garden, or are clueless on how to maintain it, worry not! Since there is a garden idea for everyone and for you too! Here is a list of 15 really simple yet beautiful garden ideas for the busy lot out there. They require very little maintenance and make a beautiful haven for you to relax without having to spend hours pruning the greens.