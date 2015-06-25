The best house of 2015

Situated on a flat plain, surrounded by the rolling hillsides of rural Northern Ireland, is a home that is pushing the boundaries of home design. Unless you were previously informed, few would know the contemporary home in the images below is built out of four shipping containers. Reconfiguring shipping containers into houses is nothing new, but the team of architects from Patrick Bradley Architects have formed a home that has brought the trend to a whole new level.
The home was designed to be both bold in design, however, respectful of its natural surrounds. It forms as a series of bold shapes that project out above the ground and is within touching distance of nature. The design brings a sense of harmony within the landscape despite its foreign materials.
Looking closer, we can see how the design of the home bares similarities to local farming sheds thanks to the aged look of the rusted Corten steel on the ground level. Above on the second level, the building is wrapped in a dark grey expanded metal and expansive glazings.
With an abundance of glazing the landscape remains in constant view thanks to plenty of windows from all perspectives. Large windows and doors overlook towards the river Grillagh which can be viewed in the distance.
On the inside the home resembles nothing like a container ship but more like the modern home you'd expect. The architects have assured the home feels light and spacious thanks to a neutral colour scheme, and a layout that promotes fluidity and clear pathways. Beside the lime green of the couches—there's nothing distracting from the stunning serenity on show.
Before we end our tour inside the container home we get the privilege of a glimpse within the amazing bathroom. Very rarely do bathroom interiors keep an all black scheme, but this isn't a home that follows the traditional design conventions. The atmosphere here is dark and moody which promotes a sense of tranquillity and embraced lonerism. Hiding in the dark is the incredible hammock bathtub.
