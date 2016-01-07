2015 is slowly winding down and 2016 is fast approaching. It is at this time of year that many people review their lives, but also their houses. Some people call it spring cleaning, some call it deep cleaning, whatever you call it, it means the same thing; a complete clean of an entire house, from top to bottom. You may have chosen the beginning of the year to undertake this task, or you may have suddenly looked around your house and decided that now is the time. Whatever the inspiration, the need has arisen. Start by making a list of everything that needs to be done; thrown out, repaired, cleaned and organised. Do not feel overwhelmed by the enormity of the task, simply start at the top and work down. Homify has done the ground work for you and come up with the main things to consider when starting to deep clean your house. Here they are; 6 ways to deep clean your house.
The first thing to do when starting out on your deep cleaning journey is to throw things out. This then allows for more space to clean without clutter. Consider any items that do not belong in a room, but are visible. Ask yourself if these items are needed, or could you get rid of them? Then declutter the rest of the room, starting with any storage spaces. Have two baskets handy. These can be labelled ‘throw out’ and ‘give away’. Go through storage spaces and get rid of anything that is not necessary. There will then be more storage space for other items that are used more often and are currently causing clutter in the room. When this is done, the fun of cleaning can begin.
Steam cleaners are a great way to give your house that all over hygienic clean. They are so versatile that they can be used all over the house. Most people are aware of steam cleaners used for cleaning carpets, however they can also be used to clean mattresses, curtains, glass, mirrors, kitchen appliances, ceramic and metal fixtures, floors and tiles. This makes this machine particularly important when planning a whole house deep clean. Steam cleaners are a great way to clean the bathroom. The nature of a bathroom means that it is often hot and humid. This can promote the growth of mould between tiles. Steam cleaners can easily kill all germs, mould and fungus that can grow in damp bathroom environments. They also remove the build up of soap and grime that may be difficult to see on some tiles. For tile idea see 6 BestTiles for an Indian Bathroom.
Rugs can bring an extra dimension to any room. They can add an element of elegance or cosiness to a space immediately. It is important however that we maintain these rugs to ensure that they keep looking their best. The size, type and material of a rug can often determine how to best maintain it. Large rugs should be treated like wall to wall carpets. These should be vacuumed regularly to ensure dirt is not moving down into the lower layers of the carpet. If the household has pets, ensure to brush out pet hairs. These can often be left by vacuuming. Use a stiff brush, moving in the direction of the nap of the rug to ensure the removal of all hair. Depending on the materials and style of rug, they may also be steam cleaned. This is a great way to ensure a thorough clean of any rugs. For more rug ideas see Cocoon FineRugs.
Curtains can sometimes act as sponges in a house, absorbing smells, aromas and smoke from the air around them. This can cause the curtains to become fragrant and discoloured. Cleaning curtains may not be as complicated as first thought. The first step is to follow the washing instructions on your curtains. Many curtains will allow machine washing. If using the washing machine, ensure you choose a delicate cycle, a cool wash and a slow spin. If you are worried about using a machine to wash curtain, there is always the option of hand washing the curtains. Be sure to follow the manufacturers instructions on the choice of detergent to use. One of the most popular ways to clean curtains is with steam. Choose a steam cleaner with an upholstery attachment, start from the top of the curtains and work down. This is a great option for heavier curtains, or curtains that are difficult to remove. Be sure to use the steam cleaner manufacturers instructions carefully.
Natural wood and timber furniture can be a wonderful addition to any home. To ensure it remains as beautiful as the day you bought it, make sure you keep it clean using materials and methods most appropriate for timber. Dirt and grime often builds up on the surface of wooden furniture, covering its stunning natural hues. A domestic timber cleaner will be great for day to day use, although it will not remove the deeper, ingrained dirt. For this you will require a stronger solution. This method is for unpainted timber only. First remove any surface dirt with a dry cloth. Mix together a solution of equal parts linseed oil, turpentine and white vinegar. This is a strong solution, so ensure you use it sparingly. Use it on a soft cloth, wiping it in the direction of the wood grain. When you have finished the entire piece, allow to dry, then buff with a clean cloth to restore the shine and allow the natural hues to return.
Now that the entire house has been cleaned from top to bottom, it is time to return the furniture to each room. Consider placing the furniture in a different place from where you moved it from. Changing the layout of a room can bring an added freshness to a space. When considering a new layout consider the way the room is used and how people be moving through the room? Is there a natural feature of the room that acts as the central focus? Like a fireplace or a large window? In this room, the furniture has been placed specifically for the purpose of the room. One sofa is place in front of the television for maximum viewing pleasure. The other sofa provides both a place to view the television and to socialise The coffee table is located near enough to the sofas to allow it to be used. All of these items have enough space around them to allow people to pass. These are some of the considerations to make when changing the layout of a space.
Deep cleaning your house can be a very satisfying and therapeutic experience. Whether you are inspired by the upcoming new year, or just the prospect of guests visiting for the festive season, a deep clean is always a good thing to do. It can often be a daunting prospect, but with a bit of guidance, it can be a very satisfying and rewarding experience. Homify has guided you through this very simple house deep clean, for more inspiration see How Do I Clean and Maintain My Kitchen Equipment?