6 Ways to Deep Clean Your House

Now that the entire house has been cleaned from top to bottom, it is time to return the furniture to each room. Consider placing the furniture in a different place from where you moved it from. Changing the layout of a room can bring an added freshness to a space. When considering a new layout consider the way the room is used and how people be moving through the room? Is there a natural feature of the room that acts as the central focus? Like a fireplace or a large window? In this room, the furniture has been placed specifically for the purpose of the room. One sofa is place in front of the television for maximum viewing pleasure. The other sofa provides both a place to view the television and to socialise The coffee table is located near enough to the sofas to allow it to be used. All of these items have enough space around them to allow people to pass. These are some of the considerations to make when changing the layout of a space.

Deep cleaning your house can be a very satisfying and therapeutic experience. Whether you are inspired by the upcoming new year, or just the prospect of guests visiting for the festive season, a deep clean is always a good thing to do. It can often be a daunting prospect, but with a bit of guidance, it can be a very satisfying and rewarding experience. Homify has guided you through this very simple house deep clean, for more inspiration see How Do I Clean and Maintain My Kitchen Equipment?