Becoming emotionally attached to a home is a normal thing. Our homes evoke memories and feelings which we treasure, so it's only natural that many resist moving despite a growing family or changing needs. If possible, a home extension is the perfect way of remaining in our home whilst also being able to meet our current and future needs. Though, the process of extending a home is far from easy, with the right expertise and guidance it can become a flawless undertaking.
Luckily here the clients had enlisted the help of Progressive Design London, a firm of the highest regard and with a diverse range of successful residential projects. Continue reading to see how an old home was given an ultra modern extension that has created a positive change in the lives of the family that resides within it.
From this perspective, we can see the homes rear ground level extension and new paved outdoor area. The extension looks like a natural addition to the original home due to the choice of similar materials and finishes as the old building.
If we look a little closer we can see how the new extension design ensures that movement is fluid and uninterrupted between indoor and outdoor areas. Retractable sliding panel doors provide users with the freedom to enter and exit the home easily and without hindrance.
Although unfurnished now, with the inclusion of a dining table or seating options the paved area can host future events and will be a meeting point for social occasions.
As expected, the interior doesn't disappoint. With an open layout the home expresses itself as much larger than it’s floor 6 metre extension represents.
The kitchen has a modern look with clean lines and an emphasis on creating a sense of openness. The island bench top offers plenty of prep space and means that this kitchen will be well served for a growing family.
The most prominent feature of the extension is clearly the pair of skylights. Light pours in through the two generously sized skylights allowing illumination for the room to be from a natural source during the daylight hours. The combination of the crisp white walls and the light stain of the timber flooring allows the room to feel bright and open, and act as reflective surfaces for the light to bounce throughout the whole room.
There's a sense of openness that has been achieved with the inside space leading directly into the vast paving area and into the garden beyond. By opening the sliding doors the scenic view of the garden can be always on show. Not only is there greenery on show, but the home is provided with a fresh breeze which can naturally cool and provide freshness to the space.
Overall, it was a smart investment for the owners and ensure that their family can continue living in the home hey love long into the future.
