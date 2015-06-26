Becoming emotionally attached to a home is a normal thing. Our homes evoke memories and feelings which we treasure, so it's only natural that many resist moving despite a growing family or changing needs. If possible, a home extension is the perfect way of remaining in our home whilst also being able to meet our current and future needs. Though, the process of extending a home is far from easy, with the right expertise and guidance it can become a flawless undertaking.

Luckily here the clients had enlisted the help of Progressive Design London, a firm of the highest regard and with a diverse range of successful residential projects. Continue reading to see how an old home was given an ultra modern extension that has created a positive change in the lives of the family that resides within it.