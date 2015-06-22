A luxurious home like no other

Prestigious, vibrant, and beautiful—just some of the words that spring to mind when thinking about the suburb of Notting Hill in London. Unsurprisingly, the home we're taking a tour of shares these characteristics, but also some surprising qualities. The home is an attractive Victorian terrace with an expansive internal layout with generous space for the owners to enjoy a desirable London lifestyle. S.J Henderson were the expert team behind the homes refurbishment and has been captured by London based photographer Will Eckersley.
The home is one of a long line of three storey row houses which are common in the Notting Hill area. A white shade acts as a canvas to highlight the façades Victorian features most notable its stucco detailing, patterned tiling, and intricate metalwork.
Shades of creams, light browns, and whites provide the living room with a modern look. There's a sense of reservedness in the décor with nothing that shouts out, or bustles for attention. Everything here just seems to fit in perfectly.
Through the doors from the lounge we enter into the kitchen that is modern in style but shows hints of traditional charms. A bistro table sits centrally complete with two quirky transparent plastic opaque chairs—perfect for a quick bite to eat before making the commute to work. Cabinetry have a modern shade but contain detailing and features that are more representative of a Victorian homes kitchen. The original fireplace is the standout feature in the room and reminds us of the homes heritage value.
Inside the bedroom, the views of the tree lined street are in full view of the thanks to the homes hung windows, however, privacy is ensured by the pairing of lovely drape curtains. Décor here feels reserved which keeps the room feeling light and open, while the choice of a patterned throw blanket and pillows fits nicely with the muted look of the rest of the room.
A final snapshot of the home is inside the en-suite . Clearly, the black mosaic-like floor tiles are the most extravagant design choice which provide a lovely partnership with the rooms all-white colour palette.
Overall it's a home that shows a new makeover doest need to be filled with extravagance, but a greater effect can be gained through subtlety and thoughtful design choices.
