8 Questions to ask before starting building your home

A lot of planning and preparation goes into making a house. Hiring an architect and builder is one of the most important tasks of the home building. Usually, for the owners, home building can be an incredible experience, but for the builders and architects, it is a routine job. It is important for the owner to actively participate in the project. For this a little homework is necessary. Communication is one of the most important things between the owner, architect and builders. Though, accurately gauging the needs and properly communicating it is essential, asking the right questions, is equally imperative. Here are some of the builders and architect questions to ask.
Home construction is an expensive task. It would be really nice to save money while the project is going on. However, to ensure money saving in the project, it is important to plan from the beginning. It is best to sit with the contractor and break the project in small, measurable details. This will help in planning where the cost can be saved. Purchasing own material can also help in saving the costs. Also, it is not prudent to get settled with the first architect or builder. Shopping around a bit and comparing quotes can also help in reducing the overall cost of the project.
Building a home requires lot of planning. Designing and constructions are important aspect of any home building project. Hiring an architect and builder can bring a lot of expertise to the project. It is also important to ask the right builder and architect questions before hiring them for the project.
An architect can help in choosing the best design to meet the needs of the family members. On the owner’s part it is essential to determine and communicate the needs properly. A long term vision is also necessary to ensure that the house continues to be comfortable and accessible in the future as well. The architects can design a house that is comfortable for each and every family member, within the given space. If there is something unique that the homeowner is looking for, it is important to ask the right questions to your architect.
Any new construction needs to meet certain codes and standards. These codes exist to make sure that all the buildings that are constructed in the community meet the safety and accessibility standards. They are adjusted and modified from time to time. However, one has to keep in mind that they only define the minimum standards of the construction. It is always prudent to exceed the standards of these codes. It not only ensures that the home is better constructed, but it also ensures that if it is sold in the future, it is compliant with the future codes. Asking an architect questions about how these codes affect the homeowner is pertinent.
It is important that someone is supervising the construction work throughout the project. Therefore it is pertinent to know beforehand, whom the company will send, to look after the day to day work on the construction site. Usually, there is a superintendent, who will be responsible for overseeing and managing the sub contractor. He or she is the person, who will also be responsible for opening up the site to start the work and locking it at the end of the day. This is the person with whom to contact on a day to day basis to ask questions and know about the progress of the project.
The size, scale and proportion of rooms in a house are important considerations. In simple terms it defines the relation of the rooms to each other and to the overall house. It is the responsibility of the architect to get the right proportion of rooms. Some architects do it by their intuition and experience, while some others go by standard methods. It is essential that the architect has the required expertise and experience to properly scale the rooms of the house. Pertinent architect questions can help in gauging the vision and expertise of the architect.
The kitchen is the center of any house. A well proportioned and well furnished kitchen is not only comfortable; it also decides its resale value. It is therefore no surprise that people put a lot of energy and heart in getting the best kitchen to maximize its full potential. A designer can help in designing trendy and functional kitchen. One of the most important aspects in designing a kitchen is selecting the right layout in relation with the overall space in the house. An architect can easily help in finding the right layout according to the needs of the family and the available space.
It is important to know how many building professionals will be working in the construction project to understand the cost estimates. If a number of builders are working on the same project, there may be issues in management and controlling. It also becomes confusing, which builder to reach with the questions and concerns about the project. Asking direct questions to the builders can help.
There are a lot of reasons to buy the building materials vs. letting the builders buy it. However, there are certain things that need to be considered as well. Buying material ensures that, there are lot of saving opportunities and options to select as per the taste of the homeowner. It also gives the homeowner a chance to do comparison shopping. However, some of the builders do not like it when the owner shops for the material on his or her own. So it is better to communicate with the builders beforehand. Also, prior knowledge to the different quality grades of the material is also important to ensure that the overall quality is maintained.