6 Stunning spiral staircase designs for your home

Spiral Staircases are adorned with great sculptural and functional qualities which makes it a fashion statement in the world of interior design and architecture. Though the details of the first spiral staircase produced are still not known, but it is surely goes back in time enriching our royal heritage. The cylindrical shaped stylish staircase is not only a means of ascending and descending the floors but it also serves greatly to enhance the aesthetics of the home both from indoors and outdoors. It is a key architectural element which imparts style and elegance and at the same time utilises little floor space and is extremely easy on the pocket.

Spiral Staircases come in a wide variety and can be made of stone, metal, wood and even mixture of multiple materials. Innumerable designs, wide choice in colours and the railings can be customised and fit in the tinniest of spaces. The following are some basic characteristics of different types of spiral staircase so that one can choose according to their preference and existing home décor.