7 Gift Ideas to Make Your Colleagues Amazingly Happy

It can sometimes be difficult to decide what to buy as a gift for work colleagues. There are birthdays, holidays and even leaving gifts that need to be purchased. In each situation there are gifts that are more suitable, and other are less so, but how to choose? This can be a daunting prospect, however gifts are a great way to express your appreciation to the people that you work with. Should you choose something light and humorous or something more serious, or would a practical present be the best option? No-one wants to disappoint a valued and important work colleague with an inappropriate gift. However there are some great gift ideas around that are bound to be appropriate for every work colleage. This will be a thing of the past as Homify has found 6 excellent gift ideas for your colleages.
When choosing a gift for a work colleague we often decide on something that is practical, however it can also be a little boring. It is not often that a gift can be both fun and practical. Fortunately we have found a gift that can be both fun and useful. This table garden fills both of these functions. This desk item is both a real living plant as well as a business card holder, and pen stand. Having a plant in the office is said to provide numerous health benefits. Although this plant is very small it immediately bring a sense of calm to an area. This is a great gift for anyone who spends a large amount of time in the office. It provides a way of bringing mother nature into a stuffy air conditioned environment.
The workplace can sometimes be a very generic, impersonal environment. Whether it is an office, a hospital, a school or a fire station, there are often few opportunities to express yourself in the workplace. In open plan office buildings there is often very little space for personal items. This can make the workplace a very serious and somber atmosphere. One way to cheer up the office environment is with a personalised item. This biscuit tin is a great example. It can be made with any choice of names and words printed on the outside. This provides a great opportunity to introduce an element of fun into any workplace. Make this present even better by including a selection of the recipient’s favorite biscuits inside. For a practical joke, why not fill it with something unexpected, like pens or paperclips.
It is always difficult to decide on a gift for someone you work with. This can be even more difficult when you do not know them. It can sometimes result in the purchase of generic presents such as flowers, chocolates or fruit. Why not step out into the unknown and purchase something fun. This mug warmer is a wonderfully fun and cheerful gift. It will not only bring a smile to the face of anyone receiving this gift, but it is also practical. How often has a hot cup of coffee been made only to go cold when called away from our desk? This mug warmer will keep coffee hot for longer, allowing us to come back to our desk to a hot coffee. This is a great option for any colleagues gift.
Many work environments can be very noisy spaces. This can make it difficult to concentrate on what we are doing. With the advancement in technology, many people are using music to block out background noise, to allow them to better concentrate on their work. These headphones are a wonderful present to allow a work colleague to be able to work peacefully on their work. Headphones are now made specifically to be able to block outside sounds to allow for the full appreciation of the music, like it was being played before your eyes. Be the most popular person in your workplace by giving a pair of these to a workmate. These amazing headphones are designed in Japan by Miyake Design.
Soap used to be a gift that was given by grandmothers and people who didn’t know you very well. This is not the case today. Soaps have changed since those days. Modern soaps are made by hand, using natural products like essential oils, flower essences and real fruit. They are available in enormous variety of scents. This pack of three scented soaps is a great gift for a work colleague. There are three soaps; lemongrass, poppy and lavender. Lemongrass is a wonderfully invigorating scent for the morning shower and lavender is a relaxing scent for the end of a tiring day. This would be a fantastic gift for any hardworking workmate. These soaps were made by Iris Hantverk.
Gifts given to a colleague are often not the most practical gifts. This is because colleagues often do not know each other very well, and as a result do not know what they would like. A gift that has several purposes is an excellent idea to give someone you do not know well. This Rubiks Cube Seat Storage Table is a great idea as it serves two functions. It can be used as storage, but it can also be used as a table. This fun and colourful items would make a fun addition to any house or work environment. In the office, use it as storage for your personal items. At tea break simply replace the lid and it converts to a table for coffee with colleagues. What a great idea.
It can be difficult to choose a gift for a colleague. Often we do not know our colleagues very well. What should we choose for such a person? There are many popular gifts given to people you do not know well, but if you want to step outside the square and choose something more creative, it can take some thought. When choosing a gift for a colleague consider if they would prefer something practical, something fun or something more personalized. These are just a few ideas. For more inspiration see Overseas Trading Company.