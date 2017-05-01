Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and functional home in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
flat Interior Designs, 100Krafts 100Krafts Modern living room
If you want a small house or apartment to appear spacious and bright, using bright white or creamy white hues in generous doses is your best bet! Take a cue from this modern, comfy and elegant residence rendered by the interior designers and decorators at 100 Krafts in Bangalore. Trendy furniture pieces, attractive storage solutions, neat designs and dark wooden elements make the interiors inviting, warm and convenient. The bedrooms are minimalistic yet dreamy and very organisation-friendly. Read on to know more about this creation.

Tasteful living

flat Interior Designs, 100Krafts 100Krafts Modern living room
A couple of elegant armchairs, a contemporary sofa and grey and white drapes make the living room relaxing and soothing on the eyes. The sober colour palette used here continues to the rest of the rooms as well.

flat Interior Designs, 100Krafts 100Krafts Modern living room Furniture,Cabinetry,Chair,Wood,Architecture,Flooring,Shelving,Table,Computer desk,Floor
Neat and chic designs in dark wood make up the wall unit in the living room, while the TV enjoys a convenient central position. The shelves and cubbies surrounding it come in handy for displaying collectibles.

Simple yet attractive bar

flat Interior Designs, 100Krafts 100Krafts Modern living room
Sleek and minimalistic designs in wood define the modern spirit of this home bar. Some trendy black pendant lamps and a couple of fashionable highchairs complete the look.

Fashionable dining

flat Interior Designs, 100Krafts 100Krafts Modern dining room
Chairs with artistic backs surround a simple table to make mealtimes enjoyable in the dining space. The side unit is in wood and a very fashionable yet practical piece. Potted greens, pretty vases and artefacts add personality here.

Trendy bedroom

flat Interior Designs, 100Krafts 100Krafts Modern style bedroom
The geometrically inspired grey and yellow wallpaper adds loads of life and spice to this otherwise simple bedroom. The bed and the workstation are ultramodern and sleek affairs, while cosy textiles ensure a relaxing ambiance.

flat Interior Designs, 100Krafts 100Krafts Modern style bedroom
Opposite the bed is an inbuilt wardrobe with glossy white doors. It can hold clothes, blankets, shoes and much more.

Classy affair

flat Interior Designs, 100Krafts 100Krafts Modern style bedroom
We love how the wooden flooring lends warmth to the white and grey environment of this minimal yet classy bedroom. The patterned wallpaper, the large bed with a stylish headboard, and a luxurious armchair make this space welcoming as well as sophisticated.  

Take another tour for more ideas  - A traditional yet modern Indian house full of colours

10 fantastic ideas to decorate your bathroom with wood
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

No, Thanks