A beautiful and functional home in Bangalore

If you want a small house or apartment to appear spacious and bright, using bright white or creamy white hues in generous doses is your best bet! Take a cue from this modern, comfy and elegant residence rendered by the interior designers and decorators at 100 Krafts in Bangalore. Trendy furniture pieces, attractive storage solutions, neat designs and dark wooden elements make the interiors inviting, warm and convenient. The bedrooms are minimalistic yet dreamy and very organisation-friendly. Read on to know more about this creation.
A couple of elegant armchairs, a contemporary sofa and grey and white drapes make the living room relaxing and soothing on the eyes. The sober colour palette used here continues to the rest of the rooms as well.
Neat and chic designs in dark wood make up the wall unit in the living room, while the TV enjoys a convenient central position. The shelves and cubbies surrounding it come in handy for displaying collectibles.
Sleek and minimalistic designs in wood define the modern spirit of this home bar. Some trendy black pendant lamps and a couple of fashionable highchairs complete the look.
Chairs with artistic backs surround a simple table to make mealtimes enjoyable in the dining space. The side unit is in wood and a very fashionable yet practical piece. Potted greens, pretty vases and artefacts add personality here.
The geometrically inspired grey and yellow wallpaper adds loads of life and spice to this otherwise simple bedroom. The bed and the workstation are ultramodern and sleek affairs, while cosy textiles ensure a relaxing ambiance.
Opposite the bed is an inbuilt wardrobe with glossy white doors. It can hold clothes, blankets, shoes and much more.
We love how the wooden flooring lends warmth to the white and grey environment of this minimal yet classy bedroom. The patterned wallpaper, the large bed with a stylish headboard, and a luxurious armchair make this space welcoming as well as sophisticated.
Take another tour for more ideas - A traditional yet modern Indian house full of colours