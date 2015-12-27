How to create a study area in a small home

For a small apartment it is important to use all the unused spaces. These spaces if used innovatively can turn out to be an excellent entertaining or functional area. Such a space is the nook in many homes which were originally created to serve some separate purpose. Since the plan got changed the area can be now utilized to make an excellent study zone with proper designing and the right kind of shelves. The walls of the area can be painted well with neutral colors with special highlighters or wall papers can be pasted to give the space a brighter look. Different wall papers in different walls can also serve the decoration purpose excellently. Shelves in one wall can solve the purpose of storage and a wooden table can be matched with it. Some bright colored artificial flowers and bright lighting will illuminate the place in the best.

To conclude it must be noted that good ideas for small study room can only be achieved with some creative thinking. Intelligent use of colors and good styling, space saving furniture’s and proper lighting is all that is required to get the basic utility. One can decorate with cheap decorative items like wall paintings, frames and wall hangings to brighten the area. One can fetch ideas for small study rooms from leading home décor magazines and online portals. However while selecting the small study areas one must remember to find a silent and peaceful corner as without the perfect ambience the whole purpose of having the room will turn futile.