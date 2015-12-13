The Indian charm does it all

Today we are going to take a tour of a 9 lakh residential project in Alkapuri, Hyderabad. The simple yet elegant 3 bedroom home is designed by Colourschemeinteriors. You will notice that the home has an Indian touch to it, and that wooden elements are used throughout the house, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
Join us on this tour to find some inspiration for your home. We hope you will find some interesting ideas through this tour.
One look at this living room, and you know it belongs to an Indian family. Maybe it's because superstar Rajinikanth is on the television or maybe it's the carved out Buddha and the way the living room is decorated. Either way, this living room definitely has an Indian touch to it. The dark wood used for the coffee table, shelves, TV cabinet and door strike a harmonious contrast with the white walls, sofa set, and the rest of the white interiors. Color is added to the living room with bright colored cushions and a colorful painting on the wall. Next, let's look at the children's bedroom.
The children's bedroom has a bunk bed with three levels and sleeping platforms. Since this bedroom is made for three children, white is the color of choice for the walls and the flooring so that the room looks spacious and doesn't feel too overcrowded. The built-in cupboard opposite the bed features a gentle dear and a cheeky rabbit in black and white. It also creates plenty of storage space in the bedroom. Next, let's look at the study area created for the children.
Pictured here, we see two wooden study tables side by side separated by a door. Each study area has a shelf above it and a comfortable swivel chair. The study area completes the children's bedroom and makes it more wholesome. Browse through modern desk designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
The master bedroom also has a simple design and is mostly dominated by the color white. The same type of wood is used as the back panel behind the bed and for the built-in wardrobe, creating a uniform design and giving the room a warm, natural, and casual feel. A small desk beside the bed and a swivel chair create a work space in the room. On the other side of the bed is a small, white side table. Next, let's have a look at the dining room.
The dining room is located close to the kitchen, and is unique mostly because it has two different types of seating, and the dining table is high like a bar table. The white table top of the dining table matches the upholstery on the wooden bench seating, while the grey legs of the dining table match the grey dining chairs. Here, we see the dark wood used in the living room again, and this creates a continuity throughout the house. Finally, let's have a look at the kitchen shall we?
The modular L- shaped kitchen is simple yet elegant in its design with its white and maroon cabinets, and grey stone counter tops. A large cupboard creates plenty of storage space in the kitchen helping to keep the kitchen clutter free and neat. We hope you have enjoyed the tour of this lovely home. For more ideas and inspiration, have a look at a home with a majestic touch.