A home with an oriental flair in Mumbai

We call it an urban retreat because it feels like a breath of fresh air in a busy, chaotic city. The clients preciously lived in a countryside villa and were a little worried of how they might readjust to living right in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the city. However, architects, Zero9 based in Mumbai have designed the perfect getaway right in the middle of the city. The house is decorated with great care and excellent taste. You will see many Indian ethnic elements being used in the house, creating a homely atmosphere that the clients can identify with and appreciate.

Join us on this tour of a beautiful urban retreat in Mumbai to find inspiration for your home. We hope you will find some new and interesting ideas through this tour.