Modern homes that will leave you begging for more

Usually the tours we feature here are of a single house or an apartment, but today we are going to look at a few different apartments in Turkey courtesy of real estate agents, CCT Investments. Each apartment has its own unique style, design, and layout. It's really interesting to see them all juxtimposed together. Join us on this tour to get a glimpse of what apartments in Turkey look like. We hope you will be inspired by these designs and beautiful creations.
The chic living room pictured here has a sleek sofa set, cool retro swivel chairs, an elegant pendant lamp, and a beautiful wooden parquet floor. Golden coloured bird cages on the floor make for a great alternative to side tables, and look super unique too. The long wooden shelf at the back of the sofa set is convenient as it is easily accessible from the comfortable beige couch.
The use of bright colours in the furnishings and interior decor make this living room funky. It feels young, vibrant, and full of energy. The living room looks out onto a garden and the other apartment blocks. All the sunlight pouring into the living room makes it even brighter and feels more spacious.
This beautiful bedroom feels and looks like it's in the clouds, thanks to the creative blinds used. Colorful stripes on the headboard, bolster, and foot rest add waves of color and pattern to the bedroom, elevating the mood and ambiance. Browse through bedroom designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
This sporty home gym feels zesty and full of energy, motivating and inspiring us to get moving. Most of the gym equipment is yellow and white, while the lit up feature wall is orange, yellow, and a muted blue. Polished wooden parquet floors, track lights, and long horizontal lights across the ceiling further enhance the high energy of the room.
As you can see from this picture, this apartment is rather small, and the kitchen is nice and compact, perfect for a small apartment. The kitchen counter top adjacent to the living room acts as a divider creating a boundary between the living room and the kitchen.
This bedroom with a fabulous view of the sea is like a scene in the movies. It looks so good, you can't be sure if it's real. The bedroom even has a freestanding bathtub next to the large glass windows and a freestanding sink with a mirror too. One unique thing about this bedroom is that it has a circular angle and shape to it which enhances the panoramic view of the beautiful natural surroundings.The full-length headboard behind the bed is split in two making room for decorations and an easily accessible shelf.
Firstly, the couch looks super comfy, the warm colour of the accent wall adjacent to the dining room is stunning, and the soft carpet adds a gentle touch to the whole living space. The TV wall has a small shelf that is perfect for little decorative items, while the space between the sofa and the window is perfect for creating a beautiful indoor garden. We hope you have enjoyed the tour of these apartments in Turkey. For more ideas and inspiration, have a look at this idea book on a home with two faces.