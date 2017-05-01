Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and creative home in Pune

Justwords Justwords
Home interior design for Kiran
Welcome to Hinjewadi, a suburb in Pune, where we have arrived to explore a spacious and very creatively adorned bungalow. The interior designers and decorators at Kam’s Designer Zone have made innovative use of white and wooden elements to make the interiors inviting, attractive and unique. Customised wall decor pieces, panels as well as partitions fill this residence with personality and exclusivity. The storage solutions are also eye-catching yet very utilitarian. Bright lights and playful touches in the dressing and study room also add to the aesthetic appeal here.

Fashionable touches

Living Room Design
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Living Room Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

The sleek wood and white TV unit as well as the stylish wardrobe to its left are practical but aesthetic touches. Printed panelling and wooden strips appear on the false ceiling to add character to this space.

Spacious and beautiful living

Living Room Design
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Living Room Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

With a simple yet elegant colour palette of white and dark wood, this living area creates a warm and airy impression. A beautifully printed panel, ethnic wall decor figurines and ultramodern furniture complete the look here. Printed cushions lend visual interest, while an illuminated partition keeps the dining area away from plain view. The staircase leads to the private quarters.

Artistic dining

Art work
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Art work

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Wall decor elements in earthy tones like brown and beige make a creative statement in the bright dining. The white walls, ceiling and floor contribute to the spacious feel, while textured panels on the wall and doors create visual depth.

Stunning staircase

Wall Design
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Wall Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Dark grey stone steps and contemporary steel railings make this staircase smart and fashionable. But what steals the show here is the artistic installation of artificial and vibrant butterflies, which spans almost an entire wall.

Quirky study room

Study Room Wall Design
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Study Room Wall Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

A quirky study unit and shelves in unusual designs make this study room an attractive and storage-friendly space. Striped laminates lend a playful touch here, along with the mauve feature wall.

Innovative bedroom

Home interior design for Kiran
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Home interior design for Kiran

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

The simple brown and white colour palette of this bedroom actually helps it to look special, since the unique wall shelf gets highlighted nicely. The minimalistic TV unit looks trendy and complements the look of the bed.

Fun dressing room

Dressing Room Design
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

Dressing Room Design

KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM&#39;S DESIGNER ZONE
KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE

What an ingenious way to add fun to dressing by choosing vibrant laminates for the wardrobe doors! They make this extremely functional room attractive too.

Take another tour - A beautiful and creative house for modern Indian families

A beautiful and functional home in Bangalore
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


