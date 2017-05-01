A beautiful and creative home in Pune

Welcome to Hinjewadi, a suburb in Pune, where we have arrived to explore a spacious and very creatively adorned bungalow. The interior designers and decorators at Kam’s Designer Zone have made innovative use of white and wooden elements to make the interiors inviting, attractive and unique. Customised wall decor pieces, panels as well as partitions fill this residence with personality and exclusivity. The storage solutions are also eye-catching yet very utilitarian. Bright lights and playful touches in the dressing and study room also add to the aesthetic appeal here.
The sleek wood and white TV unit as well as the stylish wardrobe to its left are practical but aesthetic touches. Printed panelling and wooden strips appear on the false ceiling to add character to this space.
With a simple yet elegant colour palette of white and dark wood, this living area creates a warm and airy impression. A beautifully printed panel, ethnic wall decor figurines and ultramodern furniture complete the look here. Printed cushions lend visual interest, while an illuminated partition keeps the dining area away from plain view. The staircase leads to the private quarters.
Wall decor elements in earthy tones like brown and beige make a creative statement in the bright dining. The white walls, ceiling and floor contribute to the spacious feel, while textured panels on the wall and doors create visual depth.
Dark grey stone steps and contemporary steel railings make this staircase smart and fashionable. But what steals the show here is the artistic installation of artificial and vibrant butterflies, which spans almost an entire wall.
A quirky study unit and shelves in unusual designs make this study room an attractive and storage-friendly space. Striped laminates lend a playful touch here, along with the mauve feature wall.
The simple brown and white colour palette of this bedroom actually helps it to look special, since the unique wall shelf gets highlighted nicely. The minimalistic TV unit looks trendy and complements the look of the bed.
What an ingenious way to add fun to dressing by choosing vibrant laminates for the wardrobe doors! They make this extremely functional room attractive too.
