A beautiful apartment for a happy family in Pune

There are times when the simplest and softest of colours come to life with the help of modern designs and creative touches. This apartment in Pune adorned by the interior designers and decorators at Kam’s Designer Zone is a perfect example of that. Stylish partitions, decorative panels, warm wooden touches and trendy furniture make this home a must see. An open plan layout allows the living, dining and kitchen to merge without compromising on individual privacy. The master bedroom is elegant and relaxing, while the children’s bedroom is a lively affair in green and yellow. Read on to know more.
From the dining space, you can easily admire the modern and practical look of the open kitchen. Smooth cabinets lend tons of storage space, while vibrant pendant lamps add colour.
Whites, creams and greys make for a very elegant and relaxing ambiance in the living area, with beautiful false ceilings adding to the visual appeal. The furniture is modern and the filigreed wooden partition keeping the dining space from plain view is very creative.
A wooden panel with maple leaf inlay work lends style to the contemporary TV unit, while a Buddha statue offers serenity.
Fashionable chairs surround a simple and sleek table to make mealtimes pleasurable. The wall arts complement the wood and white environment nicely.
Wood, white and grey is the colour scheme for this gorgeous master bedroom. The large bed is peppered with silky cushions, while the wall panelling behind wows with an ornate inlay piece in wood. The false ceiling boasts of a textured finish, which plays around with the mellow lighting.
Green and yellow splashes liven up the children’s bedroom, while a stylish bed promises ample rest and relaxation. Printed curtains and playful wall-mounted shelves add character and functionality here.
A wall clad with stones and decked with a Lord Buddha statue makes this airy terrace peaceful and perfect for unwinding after a hard day. Trendy furniture offer comfy seating.
Hope you gathered many ideas from this tour. Take another one for more inspiration - A luxurious Indian home full of wooden warmth