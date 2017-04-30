Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful apartment for a happy family in Pune

Justwords Justwords
Home interior design for Reshma, KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
There are times when the simplest and softest of colours come to life with the help of modern designs and creative touches. This apartment in Pune adorned by the interior designers and decorators at Kam’s Designer Zone is a perfect example of that. Stylish partitions, decorative panels, warm wooden touches and trendy furniture make this home a must see. An open plan layout allows the living, dining and kitchen to merge without compromising on individual privacy. The master bedroom is elegant and relaxing, while the children’s bedroom is a lively affair in green and yellow. Read on to know more.

View of the kitchen

Dinning Area KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern dining room
Dinning Area

From the dining space, you can easily admire the modern and practical look of the open kitchen. Smooth cabinets lend tons of storage space, while vibrant pendant lamps add colour.

Aesthetic living

Living Room Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern living room
Living Room Design

Whites, creams and greys make for a very elegant and relaxing ambiance in the living area, with beautiful false ceilings adding to the visual appeal. The furniture is modern and the filigreed wooden partition keeping the dining space from plain view is very creative.

Beautiful entertainment

Living Room Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern living room Furniture,Property,Couch,Building,Picture frame,Lighting,Interior design,House,Rectangle,Living room
Living Room Design

A wooden panel with maple leaf inlay work lends style to the contemporary TV unit, while a Buddha statue offers serenity.

Sophisticated dining

Dinning Area KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern dining room
Dinning Area

Fashionable chairs surround a simple and sleek table to make mealtimes pleasurable. The wall arts complement the wood and white environment nicely.

Classy master bedroom

Bedroom Interior Design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern style bedroom
Bedroom Interior Design

Wood, white and grey is the colour scheme for this gorgeous master bedroom. The large bed is peppered with silky cushions, while the wall panelling behind wows with an ornate inlay piece in wood. The false ceiling boasts of a textured finish, which plays around with the mellow lighting.

Lively haven

Bedroom Interior design KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern nursery/kids room
Bedroom Interior design

Green and yellow splashes liven up the children’s bedroom, while a stylish bed promises ample rest and relaxation. Printed curtains and playful wall-mounted shelves add character and functionality here.

Tranquil terrace

Terrace Area KAM'S DESIGNER ZONE Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Window,Building,Interior design,Art,Urban design,Wall,Condominium,Rectangle,Real estate,Facade
Terrace Area

A wall clad with stones and decked with a Lord Buddha statue makes this airy terrace peaceful and perfect for unwinding after a hard day. Trendy furniture offer comfy seating.

Hope you gathered many ideas from this tour. Take another one for more inspiration - A luxurious Indian home full of wooden warmth

16 अनूठे तरीको से घर को सुव्यवस्थित करें
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


