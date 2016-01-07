Easy Steps to Make Patina on Wood Furniture

The final stage to creating this amazing looking patina is to apply the clear coat. The clear coat is a final clear finish that is applied to the item to protect the finish. As with the glaze, ensure you use an oil based clear coat when used with oil based paint and a water based clear coat with water based paints. To obtain a traditional aged furniture look ensure that the clear coat has a low sheen finish rather than a high gloss. This cupboard is a great example of the amazing look that can be achieved with a patina. In this piece a plain white finish has been chosen. The white paint contrasts well with the dark colours underneath to highlight the distressed effect.

It is in the cooler winter months that we finally have the opportunity to work on projects that were forgotten over the warmer summer months. It is a great opportunity to start on projects that were shelved many months ago. One such project is the restoration of our older furniture. Create a great look with old furniture using a patina finish. This is a great way to introduce colour into a design. It is also a great way to link several different styled items together in one design. The technique of patina is very easy to achieve, by following the steps above. For more information see 6 Ideas for a StylishRustic Home.