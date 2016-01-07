Clear the clutter: employ a minimalist bedroom design

To achieve a clutter free minimalist bedroom design, it is important that there is enough storage space. This can be challenging in small spaces such as apartments and small houses. In these situation, it is important to be able to make the most of all the available space. One clever way to increase the storage space in a design is to investigate if any furniture can double as storage. Many clever items in the house can serve as storage; bookcases as stairs, a sofa as a bed, and this item. This looks like a normal bed, but a closer look reveals the drawers in the base. These drawers allow for storage under the bed. This provide a clever solution to a storage problem. It allows for increased storage whilst maintaining the clutter free minimalist theme of the bedroom.

The bedroom is the place we go to sleep at the end of a long day. To ensure a restful sleep it is important to ensure that there is a calm, relaxing atmosphere in the bedroom. A clutter free minimalist bedroom design is the best way to achieve this. There are often many other things that find their way into a bedroom. It is important that they have a home, to allow for a calmer, clutter free environment. These are just a few ideas on how to achieve a relaxing clutter free bedroom. For more ideas see AStunning Minimalist Home for a Family.