6 simple tips to hang your frames with elegance

Home decoration is a work of art and a manifestation of elegance, sophistication, innovation and classiness. To achieve this finesse it is essential to be extremely conscious about the minute details that may enhance the look of the house. Even small entities like the corner flower vase or the selected wall hangings can enhance the charm of the room in several folds. If the concept is that fetching some expensive wall hanging or work of art is sufficient to enhance the beauty of a room then it is absolutely wrong. There are several factors that contribute in highlighting a decorative item, like the background, the framing, the picture, and even the positioning of the same. It is not always necessary to purchase luxurious ornaments to beautify a room; few simple photo frames and a touch of creativeness can turn the room into a canvas. Along with selecting the correct frames, structuring the same on the walls is also vital. A perfect pattern, some stylish outline, some innovative rhythm of setting can change the whole aesthetics of the room. Here are some tips for organizing frames on wall
Hanging the photo frames or boards in horizontal lines can be an excellent option to decorate the walls in a different way. This kind of structuring looks quite appropriate in designing the pillars of the house in a creative way. It creates an illusion of altitude which makes the area look grand and formal. One can choose picture of multiple themes but connectivity among the frames can make the sequence look more interesting. This kind of wall hanging patterns goes best with strong background with solid and bold colours. This way the wall or pillar can feature as a focal point and can produce a sense of purpose in the room.
A messy composition can be another way of depicting innovativeness and uniqueness of thinking. The messy composition aims at creating an intriguing montage of pictures and frames that can bring immense pleasure to the senses of the onlookers. To make it more creative one can induce a unifying pattern like a sequence of colours or a matching theme, or a placing pattern which can bind the frames in a sequence. One can also experiment with offset placements combining both horizontal placing as well as vertical placing of the photo frames. The look of this kind of framing pattern on the wall provides a casual look and induces a sense of warmth and cosiness inside the room. Subtle background wall colours are best with this kind of framing arrangement.
Composition organised framing pattern needs a lot of creativity and imagination. To give the walls a unique look one can create a gallery of pictures by arranging them in a particular sequence. For example one can line in three same shaped and sized frames and then surround the same with smaller frames. Or the centre frames can be turned into a triangular shape with bordering small pictures. This way the focus in the room is totally enjoyed by the central composition. It is preferred that a sequence of the photo frames is maintained in this kind of alignment. Either a theme or a particular occasion and its events should be lined up to provide an amazing collage that enhances the look of the house as well as contributes more creative ability.
Another unique way of organizing frames on wall as well as providing a sense of creativity in the home décor is by aligning the picture frames in even numbers. The even number pictures provide a sense of equality and comfort in the ambience of the room. One can experiment with creativity by allowing the photo frames to be hanged in pairs or in an accumulated way to main a regularity. One can even pair such frames which either matches in content or in framing. It is always best to choose bright frames for this kind of arrangements to make it more eye catching.
When it comes to innovation there is simply no end to organizing frames on wall. One can try several ideas and mix and match with multiple thoughts to create a unique pattern. While even number frame placing has its own attractiveness, the odd number placing also has its own charm. The beauty of this kind of framing style is that it does not have to maintain any rule and the pictures can be hanged casually keeping the focal piece in the centre. Perfect spacing within the frames in this kind of pattern is important.
To conclude, though organizing frames on wall can be a very small part of the whole décor but it adds huge value to the decoration of the whole room. So taking note of the sequence, maintaining the colours, rectifying the frames and choosing the best pictures can be quite rewarding in enhancing the aesthetics of the room.