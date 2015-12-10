6 simple tips to hang your frames with elegance

When it comes to innovation there is simply no end to organizing frames on wall. One can try several ideas and mix and match with multiple thoughts to create a unique pattern. While even number frame placing has its own attractiveness, the odd number placing also has its own charm. The beauty of this kind of framing style is that it does not have to maintain any rule and the pictures can be hanged casually keeping the focal piece in the centre. Perfect spacing within the frames in this kind of pattern is important.

To conclude, though organizing frames on wall can be a very small part of the whole décor but it adds huge value to the decoration of the whole room. So taking note of the sequence, maintaining the colours, rectifying the frames and choosing the best pictures can be quite rewarding in enhancing the aesthetics of the room.