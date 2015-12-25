A marvelous and colourful Indian home

Colours add cheer and brightness to our lives. They help to keep the boredom at bay and help us find happiness in small petty things. So, to analyse this power of colours and get you inspired by them, we bring to you a colourful Indian home that is accentuated and embellished by the strong prowess of bright and vivid colours. Designed by P & D Associates, interior architects from Bharuch, this residence also showcases how traditional Indian designs can be easily clubbed with modern sensibilities.
The dining room of this house is the place to be. This surreal part of the house is basically the most attractive and impressive corner. Designed in a quaint area, the main attraction of the dining room is the dining table that is a classy combination of beige and brown shades. This part is informally demarcated from the rest of the house by the use of a wooden perforated wall that acts as the ideal boundary.
The most vibrant and classy part of the house is the colourful living room. The first thing that one notices here is the swing that is basically a trademark of any Gujarati household. This is seamlessly paired with a rich upholstered sofa set and a pair of matching armchairs. One may also notice the low-rise coffee tables that are basically a modern touch on traditional style Indian tables. The whole grandeur of the this room is promoted to another level by the starlit false ceiling that looks absolutely ravishing against the swarthy wooden décor.
The bedroom is majorly designed with white interiors. The unique headboard design that stretches up to the wall and then to the ceiling creates a perfect unified effect that holds the whole décor together. This part is brought to life by the bright magenta coverlet that spreads lavishly over the double bed. The sober wooden flooring and a bright blood red rug also play an important part in adding vividness to the room. Do not forget to notice backlit ceiling design that imparts a glowing effect to the dull wall.
The living room of this house has another side to it too. It has a cosy corner that has been converted to a quaint study space with the help of a single armchair and a wooden table. This corner makes the perfect secluded space that is paired with a soft planter to create the perfect ambience. This is just the ideal place to finish your favourite book along with a hot cup of coffee. The sky lit corridor further makes this place warm and pleasing.
On the other side of the wooden wall is the peaceful and quiet puja room. This room is located next to the glass window to induce the place with warmth and additional blissfulness. A huge wooden structure with artistic carvings renders this area its unique feel. The carvings are done with highly skilled hands that collectively portray a traditional Gujarati temple. The inside has a huge picture of the local deity that spreads its goodness in the entire house. The natural pink from the roses serves as the best devotion to the lord.
