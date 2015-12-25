​An Indian home with a flash of red

Lavish products and engaging patterns are not always the reason behind a cheerful home. This can even be achieved with subtle colours, modern designs and sober interiors. So, today we bring you a home that is based on simplistic design and quaint layout. However, a touch of brightness is added in each room by the limited use of red colour that basically unites all rooms together. Designed by P&D associates in Bharuch, Gujarat, this house will educate you on how to make correct use of red in home décor. Have a look and get inspired!
This stunning bedroom focuses on simple designs that have been accentuated using royal design patterns. The headboard is designed using heavy drapes that are perfectly in line with the overall room décor. The most striking feature of this room is the wooden and glass cabinet that is embellished by the red fabric and bright golden detailing. This addition totally brightens the look of the room and takes it to an entirely different level.
Just like other rooms, even the living room is designed as per the subtle theme. The minor addition of bright and contrasting cushions to the subtle sofa set adds a striking appeal that basically is the game changer. The owner has not mounted a TV in this room instead has used the wooden wall for displaying pictures and portraits. The star lit false ceiling is on the same lines as the bedroom and will surely make you feel that extra special.
While the bedroom itself looks very classy and subtle, the green and golden leafy headboard adds an instant cheer. This metallic headboard imparts a unique touch that seamlessly combines with the subtle hues and plain textures of the room. This room overall has a very classic appeal with a lightly toned flooring that enhances the look of wooden details and a huge slab of mirror.
A class of elegance can be seen in the living room as well. The use of contrasting cushions on the beige sofa set radiates a unique streak of brightness in the area. This particular corner gives a sneak peek into the dining room as well. The wooden wall looks splendid against the white flooring and lightly toned seating. Not to miss the expensive champagne bottle on the side.
As we enter the dining area, we can witness a huge sturdy dining table that basically imparts the room a distinctive look. The room gets enough light from the glass windows that are strategically covered with wooden blinds to create a harmonious effect. Statement lighting is positioned right above the dining table to focus on the centre of attraction. The false ceiling pattern is worth a mention as it makes use of subtle wooden cut outs for an extra WOW factor. One cannot fail to notice the red wall hanging that makes all the difference in this subtle part of the house.