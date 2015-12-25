​An Indian home with a flash of red

This stunning bedroom focuses on simple designs that have been accentuated using royal design patterns. The headboard is designed using heavy drapes that are perfectly in line with the overall room décor. The most striking feature of this room is the wooden and glass cabinet that is embellished by the red fabric and bright golden detailing. This addition totally brightens the look of the room and takes it to an entirely different level.

