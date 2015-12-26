A spiritual Indian home

The entrance of this house is made with classy wooden patterns and rich golden detailing. The entrance door imparts a huge sturdy look, which is totally in line with the overall rich ambience of this house. The huge wooden handle and shimmery golden design collectively work to open the gates to a magical and fabulous abode.

