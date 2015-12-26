A spiritual Indian home

If you were still looking for that one house that is a perfect embodiment of class, luxury and elegance, your search ends here. This house creates an impressive fusion of traditional Indian ideologies and modern sensibilities to create a perfect architectural structure. Equal importance has been given to both the interiors and the exteriors in creating a complete and highly impressive masterpiece. Designers at P&D Associates have designed a beautiful property that is exactly in line with the client’s demands. Let’s start the tour!
This wooden deck is the place to create memories. With a perfect family ambience, this place is supposed to host unlimited parties and family get-togethers. A traditional swing, embellished with vivid cushions, further adds a personalised feel to the place. Subtle wooden flooring and cosy planters make it the ideal exterior seating area.
The corridor of this house has a high ceiling. The sky lit corridor gets its brightness through the wide metal railings on the top. The corridor further supports a subtle and quaint statue of Buddha that is decorated with a pool of pink roses. During the evening, this place is beautifully lit with the help of the dome shaped statement light. There cannot be a better place to unwind and relax than this extremely blissful part of the house.
The entrance of this house is made with classy wooden patterns and rich golden detailing. The entrance door imparts a huge sturdy look, which is totally in line with the overall rich ambience of this house. The huge wooden handle and shimmery golden design collectively work to open the gates to a magical and fabulous abode.
The living room is designed using a huge sea blue sofa set and a pale wooden coffee table. The subtle walls are given a dash of colour by a splendid wall hanging that rests on a sturdy wooden shelf. Another striking feature of the room is a golden showpiece in the center that also acts as a delicate candle stand.
The bedroom of this house is given a distinctive look and feel. The room is designed with mute colours that overall add subtleness to the area. A rich wallpaper on the accent wall helps to maintain the same subtlety in the room. The multi-coloured cushions, blood red rug and a bright and perky armchair add a dash of refreshing colour. This room gives a beautiful view of the exteriors through a wide glass window.
The exteriors of this house are made out of plain white hues and contemporary wooden patterns. The first floor mainly has wooden exteriors while the ground floor is an easy mix of both the materials. Green plants surrounding the whole vicinity further decorate the façade. Use of glass windows and doors break the formal barrier between the interiors and the exteriors.